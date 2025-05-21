Ex-Eagles star Chris Long mocks "everyone crying" after tush push ban fails

The controversial tush push play is here to stay in the NFL. Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long was among the first to comment on the update.

Ad

Earlier this year, the Green Bay Packers formally proposed to have the tush push banned from being used in the NFL. The move is a play made famous by the Eagles. In this move, on the snap, the quarterback immediately dives forward behind the center, aiming to gain that short yardage. The Eagles used this play in short-yardage situations and nailed it almost all the time.

The league has failed to ban the tush push, as the rules state that at least 24 of the 32 teams should be in favour of banning the play. The proposal did not receive enough votes, as only 22 teams voted for the ban. 10 teams, including the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and New York Jets, chose to side with the Philadelphia Eagles and voted for the move to live on.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Long posted a picture of a man offering a tissue box following the failure to ban the play. He captioned it

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"For everyone crying."

Expand Tweet

Ad

History of tush push play in the NFL

The tush push move has helped the Eagles achieve success in the NFL. Under coach Nick Sirianni, it has yielded positive results, an amazing 86% of the time. However, the Eagles are not the first team to employ the aforementioned play in the NFL.

Before 2005, pushing the ball carrier was actually illegal in the NFL. In 2005, the NFL legalized pushing a ball carrier forward, though it was rarely used in that way initially.

Ad

In 2018, the Minnesota Vikings veteran linebacker Anthony Barr was captured talking to his teammate about a move that sounded similar to what eventually became the tush push.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Two seasons later, Sirianni, who was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts at the time, tried to do something new with the team's backup QB Jacoby Brissett. He asked Brissett to push forward, and it resulted in a touchdown.

What are your thoughts on the Tush Push play? Let us know using the discuss button.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial Know More