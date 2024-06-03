Larry Allen death: Cowboys fans mourn sudden passing of franchise legend

Larry Allen, a Dallas Cowboys icon, passed away Monday at the age of 52. The former offensive lineman was a Hall of Famer and 11-time Pro Bowler. He won a Super Bowl with Dallas as well and became a fan favorite even in retirement. It was a shocking and sudden announcement made by the team on social media. That allowed fans online to express their feelings on this loss.

Understandably, fans were pretty upset to learn about the passing of an icon who was still very young.

"Damn!!! One of the best lineman ever. RIP," one fan said.

"Rest in peace Larry Allen, truly one of the best to ever do it," someone else chimed in.

"Super sad to hear this, one of the Greatest of All Time RIP LA," another echoed.

Allen was an influential member of the 90s Cowboys teams and remained a massive part of the franchise into the 2000s. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dallas Cowboys, their fans and the Allen family.

Dallas Cowboys offer statement on death of Larry Allen

The Dallas Cowboys announced the sudden death of Larry Allen. They shared via a statement on their website that they were "saddened" to have to share this message with their fans.

Larry Allen passed away at 52

Allen was a Super Bowl champion, a Ring of Honor member, a Hall of Famer, and a "legend" to the franchise. They offered some details about the death:

"Larry Allen passed away suddenly while on vacation in Mexico with his family on Sunday. Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL. His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career."

The team highlighted how he inspired everyone to be a great teammate, competitor and winner. They shared that he is survived by his wife, Janelle, who was his "heart and soul" and three kids: Jayla, Loriana, and Larry III.

Per the statement, Jerry Jones and his family shared their deepest condolences. Memorial service arrangements and details will be announced in the near future.