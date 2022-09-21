Larry Fitzgerald believes Trey Lance's injury could make Jimmy Garoppolo $100 million richer

Jimmy Garoppolo lost his starting quarterback job for the San Francsico 49ers to Trey Lance prior to the 2022 NFL season. Lance suffered a devastating injury during Week 2, breaking his ankle and requiring season-ending surgery. This has resulted in Garoppolo becoming the starter for the 49ers once again.

Legendary NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald recently appeared on an episode of the Let's Go! podcast to share his thoughts on the situation. Here's what he had to say:

"Difficult for anybody who was in a profession that you were cast aside, and now the same people that cast you aside are putting their arm around you and telling you how much they care about you and how happy they are to have you. But you know, Jimmy's done a great job in terms of being a professional throughout this whole process."

Fitzgerald continued:

"He understands that if he can put 15 great games together, that there's another 100 million dollar payday for him at the end of the season."

Fitzgerald concluded:

"It may be in San Francisco, or it may be one of the other 31 teams around the National Football League, but he understands that he has the keys to the vehicle. And you know, he controls his own destiny. It's a great position that all athletes will love, to be in a position to be able to control your own destiny."

Jimmy Garoppolo is currently in the final year of his contract with the 49ers. Being the starter for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season could work out in a positive way for him. Especially when negotiating a new deal with an NFL team during the offseason. A strong 2022 season could lead to a much bigger payday.

Jimmy Garoppolo has found success as 49ers QB

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo started hs first game for the 49ers during the 2017 season. He posted an impressive 31-14 career regular-season record ahead of the 2022 campaign. He has also led the 49ers to the playoffs twice and has found postseason success. He has a 4-2 career record as a starter in the playoffs. He helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl following the 2019 NFL season, but they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the 49ers at 1-1 after two games, Garoppolo has almost the entire season to prove himself. If he can lead the 49ers to success, it will almost certainly lead to a lot of interest in his services. For now, he looks to their Week 3 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have been disappointing this season thus far and also stand at 1-1. Quarterback Russell Wilson will be looking to record a win and put on a good display. Questions have been asked about the Denver offense following two unimpressive displays.

We will see if Jimmy Garoppolo can get the win in Colorado when the 49ers take on the Broncos.

