"No more Trumpers in the NFL" - Larry Fitzgerald's father sends fiery warning after WR Cole Beasley remains unsigned 

Former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley is still without an NFL team. Training camp has been open for a few days, and the 33-year-old remains without a team.

Beasley signed a four-year, $29 million deal with the Bills in 2019 and was serviceable for Josh Allen during his three years with the franchise, totaling 2,438 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Still, the Bills cut the diminutive receiver in March, and no other offers have come forth for the 33-year-old.

Larry Fitzgerald's father, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., posted in response to the news that Beasley remains unsigned with a dig at the receiver.

Fitzgerald Sr. wrote:

"No more Trumpers in the NFL.👈"

Beasley drew the ire of Bills and NFL fans over the vaccination and mask mandate as he refused to get vaccinated. Now, he is a free agent, and no offers are coming for the veteran slot receiver at the time of writing.

Could the Cowboys offer Cole Beasley a lifeline?

The 33-year-old is looking for a new team, but where could he go? The Dallas Cowboys could present a viable option for the slot receiver. Having played seven years with the Cowboys, totaling 3,271 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns, the 33-year-old could be a low-cost, convenient option.

What is also in Dallas' favor is that the veteran receiver has a good relationship with Dak Prescott. During his time with the Cowboys, the 33-year-old developed a great understanding with Prescott with his best season in 2016 when he caught 75 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns.

He was Prescott's favorite target and was often his security blanket. With Dallas needing a new receiver to bolster its core with Amari Cooper now with the Browns and Michael Gallup out for the first half of the year, there is a spot open.

Whether the Cowboys see the free agent as a viable option remains to be seen, but his arrival could also hinder the development of Jalen Tolbert, the Cowboys' third-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft.

It remains to be seen if the star slot receiver will have a new NFL home in 2022.

