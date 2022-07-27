"Las Vegas Convicts" - NFL fans troll Raiders following former player Damon Arnette's arrest

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback and first-round draft pick in 2020, Damon Arnette was recently arrested. The charges have since been dropped, but he was initially arrested for knowingly driving a suspended license and carrying a cocaine-like substance.
Arnette reportedly got pulled over and told not to drive until the license was reinstated. They saw him later, still driving, and arrested him. On their search for a hidden person, officers found what looked like cocaine and took him in.
This is not the first time a member of the Raiders has gotten in trouble with the law, which is why NFL fans have not held back in brutally trolling the franchise.
One Raiders fan didn't like the connection made to the team.
A cheeky response cleared up the misconception, though.
A Los Angeles Chargers fan believes the team's blood flows through Arnette.
One NFL fan isn't surprised.
NFL fans were very disappointed.
Arnette had the charges dropped, but faces an uphill battle getting back into the NFL anytime soon.
How the Las Vegas Raiders have drafted in recent years
In 2020, the Raiders drafted Arnette in the first round ahead of many talented players, including:
- Justin Jefferson
- Brandon Aiyuk
- Michael Pittman, Jr.
- D'Andre Swift
- Yetur Gross-Matos
- Johnathan Taylor
- Antoine Winfield, Jr.
- Chase Claypool
- Trevon Diggs
- Jalen Hurts
- Cam Akers
- Jeremy Chinn
This is not the first time the team has stumbled in the first round. Last year, they selected Alex Leatherwood. It's only been one year but several good players went below him:
- Kadarius Toney
- Najee Harris
- Gregory Rousseau
- Javonte Williams
- Michael Carter
- Asante Samuel, Jr.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
Their 2019 selection of Josh Jacobs wasn't a bad pick by any stretch of the imagination, but they still missed on some talented players:
- Deebo Samuel
- A.J. Brown
- Miles Sanders
- Mecole Hardman
- D.K. Metcalf
- Diontae Johnson
- Terry McLaurin
- Dawson Knox
In 2018, Las Vegas nabbed Kolton Miller while these players were still on the board:
- Tremaine Edmunds
- Derwin James
- Jaire Alexander
- D.J. Moore
- Calvin Ridley
- Lamar Jackson
- Nick Chubb
- Darius Leonard
- Courtland Sutton
- Fred Warner
- Mark Andrews
The 2017 draft might be worse. Las Vegas selected Gareon Conley ahead of:
- Tre'Davious White
- T.J. Watt
- Ryan Ramcyzk
- Budda Baker
- Curtis Samuel
- Dalvin Cook
- Joe Mixon
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Alvin Kamara
- Cooper Kupp
- Pat Elflein
- Chris Godwin
The team hasn't drafted terribly well in most seasons, yet, they're still a playoff contender, so that's impressive.