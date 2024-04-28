Las Vegas Raiders Undrafted Free Agents Signings Tracker After 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft has wrapped up and the Las Vegas Raiders made eight selections.

Following the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders have been actively signing undrafted players. Las Vegas has already signed 18 players to come into training camp and compete for a roster spot.

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

QB – Carter Bradley, South Alabama

WR – Jeff Foreman, Arkansas State

WR – Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

WR – Ramel Keyton, Tennessee

TE- Mason Pline, Furman

OT – Andrew Coker, TCU

OG – Jake Johnanning, Furman

C – Clark Barrington, Baylor

C – Will Putnam, Clemson

EDGE – Ron Stone Jr., Washington State

DT – Noah Shannon, Iowa

DT – TJ Franklin, Baylor

DT – Tomari Fox, North Carolina

LB – Amari Gainer, FSU

CB – Demarcus Governor, Northern Iowa

CB – Ja’Quan Sheppard, Maryland

DB – Phalen Sanford, Nebraska

DB – Rayshad Williams, Texas Tech

The Raiders signed undrafted quarterback Carter Bradley out of South Alabama. Last season, Bradley went 221-for-326 for 2,660 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his sixth season in college.

Lideatrick Griffin signed as an undrafted free agent with Las Vegas after four years at Mississippi State. Last season with the Bulldogs, Griffin recorded 50 receptions for 658 yards and four touchdowns.

The Raiders also signed former Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Ramel Keyton Carter who had 35 receptions for 642 yards and six touchdowns at Tennessee last season. He played five years with the Vols.

On defense, Las Vegas signed EDGE rusher Ron Stone Jr. who played five years at Washington State. Last season, Stone recorded 60 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and one pass defense.

Noah Shannon played four years at Iowa, and last season, the defensive tackle recorded 44 tackles, two sacks and one pass defense.

Phalen Sanford played three years at Nebraska. Last season, the safety recorded 40 tackles, two pass defenses and two forced fumbles.

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Las Vegas Raiders made eight selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here is a recap of the picks:

Round 1, Pick 13: Brock Bowers, TE

Round 2, Pick 44: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OG

Round 3, Pick 77: DJ Glaze, T

Round 4, Pick 112: Decamerion Richardson, CB

Round 5, Pick 148: Tommy Eichenberg, LB

Round 6, Pick 208: Dylan Laube, RB

Round 7, Pick 223: Trey Taylor, S

Round 7, Pick 229: M.J. Devonshire, CB