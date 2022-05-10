"Last thing we need is a quarterback's perspective" - Former NFL player not too keen on seeing Tom Brady take on role of analyst

Tom Brady is a man of many talents, most notably being known as arguably the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL. He makes a great case for himself as he has more Super Bowls (seven) than any singular franchise (the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are each tied with six).

There have now been reports indicating that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will join FOX Sports as an analyst once his football career reaches its conclusion.

Former NFL player Dominique Foxworth believes that no one would want to see yet another quarterback-turned-analyst. Here's what Foxworth had to say about the report on ESPN's Get Up:

"We have quarterbacks in all the booths. The last thing we need is a quarterback's perspective one more time. Shouldn't we want to learn something else about football other than what the quarterbacks are looking at?"

He added:

"(For example) Like what coverage (is being played)? What line stunts a team is doing? Why we're doing certain things in certain situations defensively? Now that is fun."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst whenever he stops playing, Lachlan Murdoch announced. Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst whenever he stops playing, Lachlan Murdoch announced.

Foxworth's words may be more tongue-and-cheek and meant for laughs, but does he have a point? There has been a recent trend of quarterbacks taking their talents to the booths for various networks to call games as an analyst.

Tony Romo and Drew Brees are some of the latest in a trend of signal callers hanging up the cleats to pick up a microphone to call NFL games. In the past, greats such as Dan Marino, Terry Bradshaw and Troy Aikman have all led successful secondary careers as NFL analysts.

How long will Tom Brady remain in the NFL?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are high on the list of favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, thanks in part to the return of Tom Brady after a brief 41-day retirement.

Tampa is second only to the Buffalo Bills as favorites to win next year's Super Bowl at +750 odds. The team is all-in with several key players returning, including receiver Chris Godwin and starting running back Leonard Fournette.

The question for many fans and NFL pundits alike is whether or not next season will be the last for Tom Brady. In actuality, there is not much left for the three-time NFL MVP to accomplish as far as accolades on the football field. But that doesn't mean Brady has nothing left in the tank.

Last season, the former New England Patriots quarterback threw for a career-high 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns, which was the second-best of his career. However, the Buccaneers lost 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs

There are also small, subtle hints that this may indeed be the final year for Brady, starting with the reports of him making post-career plans to be an analyst. While it hasn't been confirmed as yet, it seems as though the NFL legend's career will draw to a close very soon.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra