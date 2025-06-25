"Last two years were the worst" - Robert Kraft seemingly throws shade at Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo while discussing Patriots' poor show

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft seemingly took a shot at Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo while discussing the team's poor showing.
The Patriots were one of the worst teams in the NFL in each of the last two years. Although New England was able to land Drake Maye, who appears to be the franchise quarterback, Kraft isn't happy with how the last two years have played out.
"The last two years were the worst 31 years of my ownership. We have to change that," Kraft said to Adam Schefter.
In 2023, which was Belichick's final year as the coach of the Patriots, New England went 4-13 and were last in the AFC East. Then, in 2024, which was Mayo's only year as the coach of New England, the Patriots once again went 4-13 and were last in the AFC East.
The Patriots have missed the playoffs in three straight seasons and haven't won a division title since 2019, which is why Kraft isn't happy with how everything has played out.
Robert Kraft reveals goals for Patriots in 2025
With Robert Kraft not being happy about how the last two years have played out, he has set the expectations high for the team.
New England hired Mike Vrabel as their head coach, and Maye enters his second year in the NFL, and first full season as the starter. With those two locked in, Kraft expects the Patriots to compete for a playoff spot.
"Ever since I’ve owned the team, the objectives were for the team to make the playoffs. Because once you make the playoffs, anything can happen,” Kraft said, via MassLive.
“I think we have experience over the last few decades of seeing how that happens. I know I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but after my family, this team is the most important thing in my life. The bottom line is winning games ... I really think we’re on that path now.”
Kraft believes there is plenty of talent in the locker room to help New England make the playoffs.
The Patriots have odds of +130 to make the playoffs, which implies a 43.5% chance, so making the postseason does seem to be a realistic goal for Kraft.
New England opens its 2025 NFL season at home on Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
