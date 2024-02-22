Latest on Marshawn Lynch's Las Vegas DUI: Ex-Seahawks RB cuts deal, avoids jail time

Marshawn Lynch became a meme for his approach to avoiding a fine when he was with the NFL. However, the former Seahawks running back did agree to pay a fine to the government in a plea deal that got him out of jail time for a DUI.

Lynch was originally found sleeping at the wheel of a car in August 2022. The car was located near the Las Vegas strip and Lynch had a blood alcohol content of more than double the legal limit, per 8 News Now.

The full scale of the plea was in exchange for a $1,140 fine, DUI schooling, a victim impact panel, an alcohol evaluation, 200 hours of community service and staying out of trouble. He got the charges knocked down a peg. Instead of a DUI, Lynch instead received a reckless driving infraction.

The reckless driving charge was not the only trouble Lynch faced with driving in 2022. The former running back crashed into landscaping and a fence, resulting in a ticket given by police.

Marshawn Lynch's post-NFL career in review: Iconic RB turns to acting

Marshawn Lynch at Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders

Marshawn Lynch hung up his cleats for the final time following the 2019 season. After walking away from the game he played his entire life, many wonder what the running back has been up to. The former running back managed to return to the screen in a film called Bottoms.

The former running back's role in the movie received rave reviews, including a nomination for an award. The back was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for his role in the production. In the movie, he played Mr. G, a teacher who lacked respect for things taken seriously by most.

The award, of course, is quite fitting for the face of "I'm just here so I don't get fined."

The running back also went viral in recent weeks for trolling 49ers fans on a TikTok. In the video, Lynch walked around what appeared to be Las Vegas, asking if people were San Francisco 49ers fans. When the fans admitted their fandom, Lynch said "f**k you" before quickly walking away. The stunt often elicited laughter from the "victims" of his seemingly well-spirited troll.

Of course, the former Seahawks member likely was thrilled with the result of the Super Bowl as his former rival 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.