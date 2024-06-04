Latest on Tom Brady's bid to buy into Raiders ownership: Why NFL hit pause on Patriots legend's investment

Tom Brady's quest to become an NFL owner with the Las Vegas Raiders has been rumbling on for little over a year. The seven-time Super Bowl champion may have hung up his cleats but he's certainly not done with the NFL in any capacity.

Starting in September, we will see Brady in the FOX broadcasting booth where he will call games and make bank to the tune of $375 million over ten years. But Brady clearly isn't satisfied with his involvement in the league.

While there was some hope that Brady's Raiders ownership bid would gain some traction during the NFL owners' meet in late May, a vote didn't come to pass in Tennessee. This means Brady will now have to wait until October 2024 to get some clarity on being officially named an NFL owner.

On May 29, Washington Post's Mark Maske tweeted on Brady's stalled Raiders ownership:

"Tom Brady's deal for Raiders part-ownership potentially could be approved then by the owners [in October]. There also is a chance, it appears, of a special owners' meeting being scheduled this summer, perhaps for a vote on private equity."

Tom Brady's Raiders ownership bid raises concerns

At the same meeting in Tennessee in the middle of May, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell noted that Brady's involvement with Fox muddies the waters when it comes to the 7x Super Bowl champion wanting to become an NFL owner.

Given Brady's role as a broadcaster, he would have a lot of access to other teams' practices and facilities, which remains a cause for concern. However, NFL Media COO Hans Schroeder is not of the opinion that Brady's FOX job would derail his ownership bid.

More on sports franchises under Tom Brady's portfolio of investments

Per multiple reports, Tom Brady amassed over $400 million during a glorious career in the National Football League. Now that he doesn't have to take hits on the gridiron, Brady's making his money work for him.

The Patriots legend has an ownership stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, who are also owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Tom Brady also owns 3.3% of the English soccer club Birmingham City FC. Along with these well-known sports teams, he has invested in a pickleball team and an E1 Series team as well.