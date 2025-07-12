Jared Goff is one of the three players featured on Season 2 of Netflix's Quarterback series, along with Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins. One of the most interesting topics related to Goff in this season is the situation surrounding him being traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions.

Ad

Goff discussed his feelings on the trade on one episode and claims he felt "misled" by how it all played out. This sparked former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington to chime in with his opinion of the comments. He blasted the quarterback for his stance on a recent episode of Two Pros and a Cup of Joe.

Arrington stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Quarterbacks must have an alternate reality to other players. It’s interesting, we were just talking about Kirk Cousins and how he was misled. They all just sound like some soft m***er f**kers, man. Listen, I can understand what Jared Goff was saying here, but again, this is business. You can throw out there that there should be a level of maturity and different things like that. It must be a different level of communication and entitlement for quarterbacks."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“It seems like every time I hear a conversation from them, it represents something that you would expect if you had the courtesy of the back and forth. ‘It felt like I wasn’t wanted.’ They didn’t want you, that’s why they traded you. If they wanted you, you wouldn’t be traded. So you felt like you were blindsided by it, that happens to players every single day."

Ad

Ad

Jared Goff referenced that he didn't feel supported by Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, but Arrington clearly stated that he thinks the quarterback is acting entitled and that the franchise didn't owe him anything. For what it's worth, Goff has thrown 115 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in four years with the Lions, compared to 107 touchdowns and 55 interceptions in five years with the Rams, so the trade has seemingly worked out well for him.

Ad

What did Jared Goff say about Rams on Netflix's Quarterback after being traded to Lions

Jared Goff

Jared Goff seemingly took shots at Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead during Season 2 of Netflix's Quarterback series. He did so when discussing his trade to the Lions.

Ad

Goff stated:

“It kind of brought me from this moment of picking up the pieces to being reinvigorated with this energy. Like, ‘Oh, this is what it’s like to feels like to truly feel wanted and to have these guys behind you,’ and I hadn’t felt that in quite some time.”

Expand Tweet

The quarterback praised Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes for how they welcomed him to the franchise. He was also implying that he didn't feel wanted by Snead and McVay for a while even prior to being traded. This could have had an impact on his elevated perfromances since being traded, though it's also why LaVar Arrington called him out for being "soft" and "entitled" for his stance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.