Le'Veon Bell clowns Bill Belichick as reports of legendary Patriots coach dating 24-year-old go viral

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick has become the talk of the town because of his new love interest. Per reports, he is dating an ex-cheerleader.

TMZ reported on Friday that Belichick is dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. According to the outlet, Hudson and Belichick were linked shortly after he split with Linda Holliday, his ex-girlfriend.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chiefs' former running back Le'Veon Bell took friendly shots at the coach on X.

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

"While I’m thinkin about it, just imagine being a parent of a 24 year old girl .. & she comes home and says 'meet my BOYFRIEND' and it’s Bill Belichick," he tweeted.

Belichick and Holliday started dating in 2007 and ended it in September 2023. According to TMZ's report, Belichick met Hudson during a flight to Florida from Boston in 2021.

Hudson was working on a philosophy project then. The two bonded over a conversation about the project and exchanged numbers before landing in Florida. TMZ's report also claims Belichick attended a cheerleading competition in March this year to watch Hudson.

Rob Gronkowski smartly revealed Bill Belichick's new 24-year-old GF during Tom Brady's Netflix roast

Bill Belichick attended Tom Brady's Netflix roast, along with American former football tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski didn't just savagely roast his former Patriots quarterback. He smartly provided an update on Bilichick's relationship status, which has now come to light.

"Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend,” Rob Gronkowski said on the roast.

Gronkowski might have known of his former coach's new relationship status. Gronkowski is currently dating SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek.

Kostek recently revealed being a part of Tom Brady's Netflix roast was a dream for Gronkowski. Bilichick’s ex, Holliday, hasn’t been reported to be linked with anyone after her breakup with the former Patriots coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.