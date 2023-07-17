Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is one of three running backs who haven't signed their franchise tags. The deadline to do so happens Monday afternoon. Fans are now pointing fingers at a particular former running back for causing the contract issues.

A discussion on Reddit began about Jacobs still holding out for a possible contract extension. Fans on the social media platform said that they believe that former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is to blame for this problem.

The Steelers used the franchise tag on Bell in 2017 and then proceeded to do so again in 2018. He refused to sign the franchise tag and didn't sign a franchise tender later in the season either. He didn't play at all in 2018 and then became a free agent, going on to play for the New York Jets.

Fans agreed that holdouts like Bell's have made the running back market such a highly contested conversation. While this year's tag is listed at $10.1 million, which is a solid one-year deal, it is much lower than any other position in the league.

NFL teams, however, have seen what running backs like Le'Veon Bell and even Todd Gurley have done after their rookie contracts. That has led to a stalemate across the NFL over signing a lucrative contract for a running back.

Josh Jacobs far from signing contract extension with Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has to either agree to a contract extension for sign the franchise tag by 4 p.m. Eastern. While the running back is hesitant to sign the $10.1 million tag, it appears that the Raiders aren't close to what he's asking for in a contract extension.

Pro Football Talk reported on Monday morning that both sides are far from agreeing.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk As the annual deadline for franchise-tagged players signing long-term deal arrives, there are a few obscure but important wrinkles to keep in mind. nbcsports.com/nfl/profootbal…

This could result in Jacobs being a hold out for the Las Vegas Raiders when camp opens in just a few days. Jacobs, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Dallas Cowboys running back Saquon Barkley are the only remaining tags left to be signed.

The running backs are trying to bring attention to the fact that the position is one of the most undervalued in the league. Many in the NFL could argue that the position doesn't typically have a long tenure.

Whether these running backs come to an agreement with their teams in the hours to come remains to be a big headline in the NFL.

