"You Can't Turn Down Playing with Tom Brady & AB" - Le'Veon Bell reveals how the Buccaaneers stopped him from retiring

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Le'Veon Bell was a free agent and seemingly lost to football after his short stint with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens; until the call came, that is.

Bell was ready to give up his football career after nine years to focus on another sport -- boxing. Speaking to the media today, the now-Tampa Bay Buccaneer stated that the chance to work with Tom Brady and Antonio Brown and work under Bruce Arians were his reasons for choosing the reigning NFL champions.

“It kinda wasn’t working out for me for the last couple of spots I had been at," Bell said.

"This was literally the only spot that I felt like could've made me want to play football and got there and be excited to play. This was literally the only place that could've called me and got me ready to go play because I was going to start boxing, you know, but I think this is a great opportunity."

"It’s something you can’t really turn down with coach Arians, Tom Brady and you know obviously AB (Antonio Brown). They got a good thing going over here and to come over here and try to help, I’m going to try and do my thing," Bell finished.

Bell aiming to help out Bucs' Super Bowl bid

Bell will be hoping that he can help shoulder some of the workload for the Buccaneers' running game as Leonard Fournette went down with a hamstring injury and will miss the rest of the regular season.

With Giovani Bernard and Ronald Jones, Bell will likely be used in tandem with both backs to give Brady and the Buccaneers a more versatile running game.

As they gear up for the final stretch of the regular season, Bell will be looking to get into football shape over the next three games and help the Buccaneers' push for a deep playoff run.

In his day, Bell was an unstoppable force, both running and catching the football as he was a true dual-purpose running back, something that Brady likes to utilize.

While not the back he once was, Bell brings experience to the Buccaneers' running back room and will prove to be another great addition to the NFC team.

