  • "Leave this guy alone"; "This is why Kirk Cousins left": NFL fans react as Vikings' male cheerleader gets ridiculed online after latest announcement

By Prasen
Published Aug 12, 2025 06:23 GMT
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Vikings' male cheerleader gets ridiculed online after latest announcement - Source: Imagn

During their preseason home opener against the Houston Texans, the Minnesota Vikings debuted their male cheerleaders. Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn performed on the field in a move that aims to promote gender equality and follows a growing NFL trend.

However, not everyone was pleased. Reports claim several season ticket holders have canceled their seats in protest, making the cheer squad addition a hot-button topic before the regular season.

Online reactions were split, with one fan saying:

“Leave this guy alone.”
Another pointed out:

“They’ve had male cheerleaders in college forever… why is this an issue?”
Others went the opposite route, mocking the move with comments like:

“This is why Kirk Cousins left.”
"Breaking news :Caleb Williams has been traded to the Vikings."
"At least bro is pretty good looking. Fans shouldn’t complain."
"I just learned today that the Minnesota Vikings had cheerleaders."
Male cheerleaders aren’t new to the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams broke the barrier in 2018, and by last season, seven teams had a total of 18 men on their rosters. The Carolina Panthers even have a trans cheerleader.

Vikings have bigger problems than male cheerleaders

The Vikings might be making headlines for their male cheerleaders, but the real concern lies under center in the form of quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The former Michigan quarterback returned from last year’s knee injury in the preseason game against the Houston Texans, and it was anything but spectacular.

He went 4-for-7 for 30 yards against the Texans, earning the third-best quarterback grade on the roster. That’s not the performance one would want from a projected Week 1 starter.

Coach Kevin O’Connell appeared cautious and limited McCarthy’s snaps to avoid re-aggravating the injury. However, the Vikings have bet their future on McCarthy, who's still a rookie, thus every preseason rep matters for the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, backup Sam Howell looked comfortable in KOC's offense and if he continues strongly in the preseason, a serious QB1 competition could start boiling in Minnesota. The Vikings have a fine line to walk and protect McCarthy’s health without stunting his development.

The Vikings open the new season with a divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sept. 8.

How do you think the Minnesota Vikings will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

