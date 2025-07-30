Justin Jefferson injury; Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell makes his feelings known on WR missing preseason games

As the start of the 2025 NFL season nears, Skol Nation received some heartbreaking news. Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson picked up a hamstring injury that could force him to miss some preseason games. However, Kevin O'Connell isn't too worried about it.The Vikings coach said during Tuesday's press conference that he has &quot;zero worry&quot; about the opener despite Jefferson straining his hamstring. O'Connell added that there's enough time for him to recover, and that Jefferson is hungry to return to action.&quot;I have zero worry about the opener, but there's a lot of time between now and then,&quot; O'Connell said. &quot;What that looks like, we're going to be smart. But at the same time, he wants to get back out there.&quot;With Jefferson on the mend, Jordan Addison will step up and take his place. Minnesota selected Addison in the third round in 2023, and has recorded 133 receptions, 1,786 receiving yards and 19 receiving touchdowns. The Vikings can also trade for a new receiver as there's still time before the regular season starts.Justin Jefferson shared his thoughts about Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthyJ.J. McCarthy is set to take over the Minnesota Vikings next season. He was picked at No. 10 in 2024; however, he missed the campaign due to a meniscus tear. Justin Jefferson said that the quarterback is still new and needs to learn to throw to different receivers.“You definitely have to have patience,” Jefferson said on Friday. “Last year pretty much doesn't count for him. So he's still new to the scheme, new to coming out here and throwing it to these different receivers.”The wide receiver added that McCarthy has confidence as he knows how to carry himself.“You can see the confidence that he has out there.” Jefferson said.It'll be interesting to see how the Vikings perform and when Jefferson returns to action.