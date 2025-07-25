“Made of glass”: NFL fans react to Justin Jefferson hamstring injury rules him out of Vikings training camp

The Minnesota Vikings training camp just hit its first speed bump with Justin Jefferson sidelined by a hamstring strain, and NFL fans are already spiraling. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed this on Friday, and Jefferson will be re-evaluated next week, but there's no timeline yet for his return.The fan base didn’t hold back, and not all were sympathetic. One fan slammed Jefferson, saying,“Made of glass.”Another chimed in, “That’s likely going to bug him all year.”The injury-prone label is beginning to stick, even if Jefferson’s numbers are great when he's playing.&quot;Don’t play with my emotions like this...&quot; One X user tweeted.&quot;Hamstring injuries are no joke keep him out for as long as needed,&quot; tweeted another suggesting caution.&quot;If Jefferson goes down the Vikings season is,&quot; one more fan said.&quot;Career over,&quot; commented another.Hamstring issues are notoriously tricky, and the timing couldn’t be worse. With a new-look Vikings offense still trying to build chemistry, missing their WR1 at the start of camp isn't ideal.Also read: “Tell Justin Jefferson to take you to Disney World”: Tyreek Hill jokingly claps back after son calls $140,000,000 Vikings WR his dadJustin Jefferson makes feelings known on J.J. McCarthy's developmentJustin Jefferson is keeping it real when it comes to rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy. After back-to-back seasons working with veterans like Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold, the Vikings’ superstar wideout is stepping into a new era.“You definitely have to have patience,” Jefferson said after Day 2 of training camp. “Last year pretty much doesn't count for him. So he's still new to the scheme, new to coming out here and throwing it to these different receivers.”McCarthy was the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft but didn’t see any action last season due to a meniscus tear. Jefferson says the young QB is already showing flashes.“You can see the confidence that he has out there,” Jefferson added.Jefferson knows real game reps are still ahead, but he praised McCarthy’s daily improvement, especially going up against a disguised-heavy Brian Flores defense.“They double team me out here too,” he laughed. “That’s great for him.”Minnesota’s offense is in a reset, but Justin Jefferson is setting the tone early and believes patience is key.Also read: Randy Moss lays out missing step for Justin Jefferson to claim WR GOAT status from Pro Football Hall of Famer