LeBron, Dr. Dre, Carmelo Anthony among those in attendance to watch Tom Brady vs Matthew Stafford

The presumed precursor to the NFC Championship Game between Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford took place on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams came out on top, beating the reigning Super Bowl champions 34-24.

This game showed that the Rams are undoubtedly the team to beat in the NFC this season. It could also serve as a wake-up call for Brady and the Buccaneers.

Both the Buccaneers and Rams came into today's contest at 2-0, but the Rams managed to hand Brady and Tampa their first loss of the season and continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The stars were out to watch the presumed future NFC Championship match. LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, who play for the Los Angeles Lakers, were spotted in the crowd enjoying the game. Carmelo Anthony signed with the team this offseason, while LeBron James is the longest-serving player on the Lakers' roster.

Dr. Dre, one of the most notable rappers and producers from Los Angeles, was also seen in the crowd enjoying an engaging contest.

Los Angeles is home to many celebrities and the majority of the film-making community, so it is not unnatural to see so many notable people in the crowd supporting the Rams, especially players from the Lakers.

CJ McCollum shows his support to OBJ and Baker Mayfield

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony aren't the only two basketball players spotted at an NFL game this Sunday.

Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum, a well-known Ohio native, was spotted today during the Cleveland Browns game against the Chicago Bears.

Although McCollum plays for the Trailblazers and has done so for his entire professional career, he has always supported the Browns.

The Browns went on to register a comfortable 26-6 victory over the Bears.

