LeBron James calls out Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce in hilarious manner for not inviting Lakers star to New Heights podcast

Consider LeBron James a fan of the New Heights podcast with Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. The NBA's all-time leading scorer has officially made his plea to join the ultra-popular podcast. The Kelce brothers began doing this podcast last year and it has quickly become one of the best in the business.

LeBron took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say:

"Crazy I can’t get a invite to join yall fantastic show! Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim to be? Be honest! Seriously you guys are AWESOME!!"

The show has had a ton of guests as it has experienced a meteoric rise. Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Jalen Hurts, Julian Edelman, and others have all showed up to talk to the two brothers.

Now, James would like to speak with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Philadelphia Eagles center. Their podcast is filled with great moments and it has become a genuine thing for both of them. Adding the NBA's arguable greatest player would be a major feather in their cap.

Fortunately, they don't even need to ask him. The duo can have him on the show whenever they want as he has officially submitted his request in hilarious fashion.

Travis Kelce is on top of the world

It's not often that anyone gets to host LeBron James on their podcast. It's much more uncommon for the Los Angeles Lakers forward to put in a request to be invited onto the show. Yet, that's the life Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are living now.

Not only that, but Travis is dating Taylor Swift. Their relationship has taken the world by storm as she's shown up to watch them beat the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

Taylor Swift came to watch Travis Kelce

Kelce's personal life is taking off, and he remains as steady and elite on the field as ever. He's in a great place right now, and the Chiefs are genuine Super Bowl contenders once more.