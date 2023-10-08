Brock Purdy and the 49ers are preparing for a primetime showdown against the Cowboys on Sunday night. Many NFL fans, including NBA superstar LeBron James, are taking sides in this huge Week 5 showdown.

The four-time NBA champion posted a video to his Instagram to share his thoughts on the big game. James gave his prediction for the game and who the NFL MVP is thus far this season:

"We got the game of the day. We got to a rival game. We got a rematch from last year's postseason. As a kid, I used to wear so much Niner stuff; when I was super young, I was a Niners fan. My Little League team wore red so we would represent the Niners. There's so many Cowboys fans. But I'm not one of them."

"I'm going with the Niners 5-0. I'm one with the Kyle Shanahan Niners. One of my favorite players, the Niners probably have the MVP right now, and that's CMC Christian McCaffrey," James said.

Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers enter the game with 4 - 0 as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys sit with a 3 - 1 record. The game could go a long way in deciding who could be the top seed in the NFC when the playoffs come around.

Each team ranks in the top five concerning points per game and the fewest points allowed per game. LeBron was a Cowboys fan until last year when he learned of the team's stance on kneeling during the national anthem.

Dallas Owner Jerry Jones said in the past that the franchise would not allow players to "disrespect" the national anthem or the flag.

Who won the last time the 49ers faced the Cowboys?

The last time San Francisco had faced Dallas was in the divisional round of the playoffs last season, and the former had beaten the latter 19 -12 at Levi's Stadium.

Purdy threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns, as Prescott had 206 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

The 49ers also defeated the Cowboys in the Wild Card round at AT&T Stadium in the playoffs in the 2021 season. We'll see if James is right in going with San Francisco staying undefeated and handing Dallas their second loss this season.