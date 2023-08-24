The Deion Sanders era is set to commence at the University of Colorado, and to commemorate this landmark occasion the Buffaloes head coach and former Hall of Fame cornerback posted on Instagram a video revealing the Nike cleats his players will wear in the upcoming collegiate season:

The cleats, called "Prime" DT 96, have sole cushions that have Sanders' famous quote inscribed on it:

"If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good."

One party who is interested in those shoes is NBA superstar LeBron James. After the clip came up, he posted an Instagram story declaring his desire to own a pair:

"My goodness!!!. I need to do mine. We can do swap! (multiple fire emojis)"

LeBron James wanting to wear Deion Sanders' new signature Nike shoes

Deion Sanders reportedly not impressed with Colorado secondary's performance in practice

There is no doubt that Deion Sander is one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. While he could assume a plethora of roles, he is best known as a cornerback with a penchant for deflecting/intercepting passes, and his efforts netted him two Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

But during a recent Buffaloes practice, Sanders apparently failed to see from his secondary the dedication and effort that he put out back when he was a player. BroBible reported that the multi-team great was dismayed at seeing the likes of top positional recruits Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain getting beaten by receivers to the point of resorting to holding them during scrimmages, and had them do sprints as punishment while saying:

“If you hold, get on the line.”

The Buffaloes, and more particularly Sanders, will get their own Amazon Prime series titled Coach Prime, and it will be no surprise if this footage makes it to that series.

Analysts predict how Deion Sanders will fare in FBS debut

Deion Sanders' first game as an FBS coach is on September 12 against last year's runners-up TCU, and already ESPN's Mark Schlabach is dismissing the team. He wrote:

"The Buffaloes are going to be one of the most compelling teams in the country, but they’re not going to be very good. Colorado went 1-11 last season, 1-8 in the Pac-12. Sanders and his staff tried to trade out beans and franks ingredients for beef Wellington overnight, but it won’t make much of a difference. It wouldn’t be surprising to see TCU hang half-a-hundred on the Buffaloes in the Sept. 2 opener."

However, CBS' Randy Cross believes Sanders will shockingly get the job done:

"I'm not gonna discount what Deion Sanders is gonna do at Colorado, and I think it gets started with an upset win at TCU."

And so does Joel Klatt, who said on his eponymous podcast:

"It's going to work. It's just a matter of how long it's going to take."

The "Coach Prime" era at Colorado has been marked by backlash ever since the hiring was announced, but Sanders has a major opportunity to refute his critics in a few weeks' time.

