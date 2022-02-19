"From one champ to another" - LeBron James knows Aaron Donald is the defensive G.O.A.T

Aaron Donald and Tom Brady played a game against each other in the playoffs this season. Looking back, LeBron James could say it was the G.O.A.T. Bowl, considering the praise he heaped on the pass rusher on social media and in person.

James was seen at a basketball game talking to the pass rusher on the sidelines. In a tweet posted (and oddly later deleted) after the meeting, the basketball star gave a hint as to what he and Donald talked about. He stated that he meant what he said, calling Donald a champ. One might guess James praised and thanked him at the game for bringing another championship to the city of Los Angeles.

"I meant every single word CHAMP!!!! Appreciate you coming thru tonight and rocking with us!! @aarondonald99 aka The BEAST [flex emoji] aka The greatest player I've ever seen in my life!!!! [goat emoji]," James wrote.

NFL @NFL From one champ to another From one champ to another 🏆 https://t.co/sJkhAcmzjH

Donald, of course, was responsible for solidifying the win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

On a fourth and one, the Bengals were down three. Needing a field goal to tie, the team had no choice. That was when the Rams' best pass rusher stepped up to the plate...

How Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp sealed Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Smelling a championship, No. 99 broke through and sacked Joe Burrow, essentially ending the game. It was the end of arguably the second-best season in the pass rusher's career. During the regular season, he recorded 84 total tackles and 12.5 sacks. The Super Bowl was simply the cherry on top.

Many called for the defensive lineman to win the Super Bowl MVP, but the honor fell to wide receiver Cooper Kupp. While the pass rusher sealed the game, Kupp got the team over the hump. On the Rams' game-winning drive, the Rams were out of options. After losing Odell Beckham Jr. to a knee injury, the Rams have spent the last several drives attempting to look elsewhere with no luck.

Ben Skowronek dropped a pass that resulted in an interception. Van Jefferson couldn't break open in single-man coverage. Cam Akers was averaging under two yards per carry. Eventually, the team had no option but to test Cooper Kupp, who was smothered in double and triple-coverage.

Play after play, the alumnus from Eastern Washington University continued to beat two or three other players. Whether it was short or long, he was able to win his assignments, even converting a fourth down by running the ball on a Jet Sweep. When the Rams got into goal-to-go territory, he drew multiple penalties that kept the drive alive.

He also scored the game-winning touchdown on a fade route in which he had to adjust on an unconventional choice by Matthew Stafford to throw a back shoulder pass. Put simply, Kupp teed up the Bengals and Donald knocked them down.

