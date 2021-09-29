'LeBron James would've been a problem in the NFL': Travis Kelce lauds Los Angeles Lakers superstar's athleticism 

LeBron James is, and always will be, associated with greatness in the NBA. At 6' 9", his size and athleticism have given him an edge over his opponents. But what if LeBron took his natural talents and made a career out of football?

According to James, he had the chance to do so in 2011 when the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks came calling.

Tight end Travis Kelce responded to James' Monday Night Football revelation in an interview with TMZ Sports this week. Kelce believes James would've adapted to the physicality of the NFL and caused problems for opposing defenses.

TMZ @TMZ The greatest tight end in the NFL says LeBron James would have thrived if he chose pro football over the NBA. tmz.com/2021/09/29/tra… The greatest tight end in the NFL says LeBron James would have thrived if he chose pro football over the NBA. tmz.com/2021/09/29/tra…

Travis Kelce claims LeBron James is one of the best athletes in the world

Kelce's interview with TMZ Sports revealed how highly the Kansas City Chiefs star thinks of James. He doesn't just view James as a superior athlete, but a superior mind as well.

"His athleticism, how knowledgeable he is about the game of basketball that you can tell how he plays, he gets down to the scheme of things. And, that's a lot about being a football player is understanding schemes, going out there, playing free and letting your athleticism show."

If anyone is qualified to talk about what it takes to be a football player, it's Kelce, who broke the record for receiving yards by a TE last season. His athleticism and ability to use it to earn yards after the catch is a primary reason why he achieved the feat. But it's as much about being able to pick apart an opposing scheme as it is about brute talent.

LeBron James is one of the most intelligent players in the NBA. His IQ is off the charts, and that's one of the skills that would've benefited him most on the gridiron. Kelce poked fun at him and James for both being athletes from Northeast Ohio.

"I think Bron would have definitely been a problem on the football field, no doubt about it," he added. "Especially with tight end room. That's us Northeast Ohio guys, man. We're all-around athletes. You can throw us in any sport, we'll have success."

What would the NFL and NBA look like if LeBron James played football?

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks 😳 "I still got the jersey too, that Jerry [Jones] and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks 😳 @KingJames "I still got the jersey too, that Jerry [Jones] and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."



Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks 😳 @KingJames https://t.co/boMLsl4Jes

When LeBron James was offered a contract in 2011, the NBA was in the middle of a lockout. If James would've signed with the Cowboys or Seahawks, the NBA would've lost its biggest superstar and been in trouble. James was just 27 years old at the time and was entering his peak.

The Seahawks would've had Russell Wilson and LeBron James at the same time the Legion of Boom was together. If he had signed with the Cowboys, LeBron would've had Jason Witten to learn from.

Kelce believes LeBron's athleticism and mindset would've made him an excellent football player. It's hard to argue with that opinion.

Also Read

At 27, James would've been young enough to make the switch. Ultimately, LeBron went on to win four NBA championships after deciding to stick to basketball, with his most recent championship win coming in 2020.

﻿

Edited by Colin D'Cunha