"Jerry Jones offered me a contract" - LeBron James revealed how he almost joined the Dallas Cowboys during NBA lockout

LeBron James is arguably one of the greatest players to step foot on a basketball court. The LA Lakers star has been around since 2003 and has smashed multiple NBA records since.

Still going strong at the age of 37, James' freakish athletic ability helped him stand out from his contemporaries at a young age. This of course saw him being a multi-sport athlete growing up. And one of the sports he loved to play was football.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks @KingJames "I still got the jersey too, that Jerry [Jones] and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks "I still got the jersey too, that Jerry [Jones] and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks 😳 @KingJames https://t.co/boMLsl4Jes

So when the 2011 NBA lockout brought the league to a halt, reports suggested that multiple NFL franchises explored the opportunity of roping in the man mountain. Appearing on an episode of Manningcast back in 2021, LeBron came clean about the rumors:

"Jerry Jones offered me a contract, and actually Pete Carroll in Seattle did as well during our lockout time. Definitely got my blood flowing again, got my mind racing again about the game of football, being out there on Sundays."

Apart from the Dallas Cowboys, the Seattle Seahawks too apparently were keen on signing King James. Imagine a young Russell Wilson having a 6'9" target in his arsenal.

The 18-time NBA All-Star even stated that the offers were something he genuinely considered before returning to the basketball court:

"We was able to get a deal done in the NBA and I was back on the court in no time, but I definitely thought about it. I still got the jerseys, too, that Jerry and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."

Which NFL team does LeBron James support?

It's no surprise that LeBron James is an ardent follower of the NFL. The Lakers forward can often be seen posting photos and videos of himself from football games on his social media accounts.

So a common question among NFL fans has been about who the NBA superstar roots for in the league. While many thought it was the Cowboys, James recently clarified that he is a Cleveland Browns fan through-and-through.

This again shouldn't come as a surprise as the Lakers star was born and raised in Akron, Ohio and has been a vocal supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes as well.

