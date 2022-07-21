"T. Bridgewater! All FACTS" - LeBron James rallies behind Dolphins star's rant on NFL players pretending to be 'Gangsta'

LeBron James and Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater don’t often appear in the same story. However, Bridgewater’s recent social media post caught LeBron James' attention. The NBA star took to Twitter and shared Bridgewater’s thoughts on football players portraying a certain image.

In the original post, Bridgewater stated that NFL players do not have to put up a false image just to garner respect. Here's what he said:

“Kids don’t be fooled. You can play ball, do the right thing and they still gonna accept you. Look at me, I’m far from perfect but I chose the ball route but I still can go to the hood and post up and it’s all love.”

He also expressed his opinion that a certain hypocrisy exists once a football player makes it to the NFL:

“So don’t wait till you inherit this legal money from the league to decide you want to be tough or portray a ‘street image’ cause it’s kids that’s looking up to everything we do.”

LeBron James responded with the following:

"T. Bridgeater! All FACTS."

Teddy Bridgewater grew up in Miami, Florida, while LeBron James grew up in Akron, Ohio. Although the two cities could not be more different, the two athletes are in agreement on this.

Teddy Bridgewater enters the 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins

Bridgewater returns to his hometown for the 2022 season, at the culmination of a long NFL journey. After stints with the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and the Denver Broncos, Teddy Bridgewater has joined the Miami Dolphins.

He signed a one-year deal with Miami and will be used as a backup for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa does have a worrying injury history, so signing a backup like Teddy Bridgewater was a must for the Dolphins.

The Vikings selected Teddy Bridgewater with the 32nd overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville. After a horrific leg injury that cost him the 2016 season, Bridgewater signed with the New York Jets. The Jets then immediately traded him to the New Orleans Saints. With the Saints, Bridgewater filled in admirably while star quarterback Drew Brees missed six weeks with a thumb injury in 2019.

His season with the Saints led to a contract with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers needed a cool head to lead their young receiving corps of D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. After a year with the Panthers, Bridgewater headed to the Denver Broncos for the 2021 season.

He managed to beat Drew Lock for the starting quarterback job in Denver and performed admirably in difficult circumstances. He threw for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions, going 7-7 as the starter.

After the season, Bridgewater signed with the Miami Dolphins, where he is now gearing up for the season. There is a real possibility that he will play in 2022, as Tagovailoa has missed significant periods of the last two seasons with injuries. Dolphins fans will be comforted knowing Teddy Bridgewater is there in the event of such an injury.

