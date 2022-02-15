"The grass isn't always greener" - Legendary NFL GM weighs in on odds of Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay in 2022

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers once again find themselves in the midst of concerns about the quarterback's decision on whether or not to return to the team next season.

Despite finishing the season with the best overall record (13-4) and having a first-round bye in the playoffs, the team lost 13-10 in the Divisional Round to the San Francisco 49ers.

With speculation running rampant about Rodgers' decision, legendary NFL GM Bill Polian has now also given his take on the situation.

"I think you have to believe he's coming back until you find out otherwise, I really do," Polian said on a recent episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast. "You know, he's got people there that he trusts, players that he trusts... I think he's got a good relationship with the coach. They seem to indicate that they're going to do everything within their power to try and keep him and, you know, sometimes the grass isn't always greener and he's reaching the end of his career. So for him, the question is, 'How does he get another Super Bowl? How does he get another ring?' So that may be as good a place as any. So until I find out otherwise, I'm presuming he's in Green Bay."

Polian, like many, believes that Rodgers' best chance of winning another ring resides in Wisconsin with the team that he has been a part of since being drafted there in 2005.

The Packers remain one of the strongest organizations in the league. But tensions between the most recent winner of the NFL's MVP Award and the Packers' brass have been uneasy since last offseason's revelations that the quarterback was unhappy with how things were going in Green Bay.

Will Aaron Rodgers fare better with another organization in 2022?

If Aaron Rodgers' desire is to win a Super Bowl next season, then perhaps it will benefit him to look at greener pastures beyond Green Bay.

As it currently stands, the team has a few questions, starting with the possibility that star receiver Davante Adams may opt not to return to the Packers.

Although his decision may hinge on the return of the four-time NFL MVP, no one really knows if a team will provide Adams with an offer that he can't refuse. Without Adams, that leaves the Packers with only the second and third options at the receiver position.

There are teams loaded with talent such as the Denver Broncos, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers that have the talent in place along with strong front-office staff that would love to do whatever it takes to acquire the services of the former Super Bowl MVP.

Our answers to the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers saga begin on March 16, when the new league year begins and teams can start their pitches to try and land the No. 12.

