Legendary NFL GM serves reality check to Lions on Myles Garrett pursuit

Former NFL executive Bill Polian has cautioned the Detroit Lions about pursuing Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett. His warning highlights the steep cost of draft capital that could damage the Lions' successful team-building strategy. Garrett recently requested a trade from Cleveland.

Polian, a six-time NFL Executive of the Year, built championship teams with the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts. His track record includes four Super Bowl appearances with Buffalo and a championship with Indianapolis in the 2007 Super Bowl.

Speaking to the Detroit Free Press on Saturday, Polian shared his perspective on the Lions' rumored interest in trading for Garrett

"Teams that draft well are not anxious to part with their picks, because they have a way of turning those picks into quality players," Polian said. He further noted that despite Detroit's talented roster, "you're never one player away."

Detriot finished the 2024 regular season with a league-best 15-2 record before suffering a playoff exit against the Washington Commanders. This disappointment has fueled speculation about roster upgrades, particularly to its pass rush.

Lions face critical decision amid Myles Garrett trade scenario

Under current management, the Detroit Lions have transformed from perennial losers to Super Bowl contenders largely through excellent draft selections.

This statement carries extra value for the Lions. They struggled to generate a consistent pass rush after star defender Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg fracture in October.

Detroit's potential pursuit of Myles Garrett presents significant financial challenges beyond just draft compensation. According to Pro Football Focus, Garrett's contract expires in 2026, so any trade would likely require a new deal exceeding $30-40 million annually. The team's salary cap situation makes such a massive financial commitment problematic.

Despite these obstacles, the possible pairing of Garrett with Hutchinson remains intriguing. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has recorded 12 or more sacks in five consecutive seasons. Meanwhile, Hutchinson was on pace for his best season with 7.5 sacks in just five games before his injury.

"The Lions would likely jump at the chance to add Garrett to bolster their pass rush and create the most lethal pairing in the NFL with Aidan Hutchinson," Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron wrote on Friday.

However, Cameron acknowledged that salary constraints might ultimately render this dream pairing unrealistic.

