NFL Mock Draft: Browns replace Myles Garrett with top talent from Penn State

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a situation with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL.com's Dan Parr projected on Thursday that the Browns will target Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, amid growing speculation about Myles Garrett's future.

The Browns' defensive landscape shifted after Garrett's trade request in February. This development opens the door for Carter, who turned heads in 2024 by leading the FBS with 23.5 tackles for loss.

FOX analyst Joel Klatt added to the conversation around Carter during his show on Saturday.

"Let's face it, they're going to need to replace Myles Garrett, who has now recently requested that trade. There's a player that I think is actually the best player," Klatt said, placing Carter atop his draft board.

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn

Carter's journey at Penn State mirrors his potential role in Cleveland. After switching from linebacker to defensive end in 2024, he racked up 12 sacks and forced two fumbles. His production jumped significantly under defensive coordinator Tom Allen's guidance.

Trade scenarios involving Myles Garrett have gained traction across the league. Dan Parr outlined a potential deal where the Dallas Cowboys would offer two first-round picks for the former Defensive Player of the Year. Cowboys star Micah Parsons publicly stated he would take a pay cut to play alongside Garrett.

The Myles Garrett trade equation

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Mike Florio reported about a potential package deal on Saturday. The Browns might attempt to move both Myles Garrett and Deshaun Watson's contract together - a deal worth $92 million in guaranteed money.

Several teams emerge as possible trade partners. Florio identified the Commanders, Chargers, Vikings and Lions as franchises with the cap space to absorb such contracts. The Vikings could justify the expense given J.J. McCarthy's rookie deal, which averages under $5.5 million annually.

Carter's ceiling draws favorable comparisons to another Penn State alumnus.

"I believe that, as he gets more comfortable at the line of scrimmage, he can have an impact similar to Micah Parsons," Klatt added. "They wore the same number at the same school in college."

The Penn State connection runs deeper. Carter could become the program's first No. 1 overall selection since Courtney Brown in 2000. ESPN currently ranks him as their top prospect for the 2025 draft.

Cleveland's front office faces pressure to maximize their high draft position. Their defense requires reinforcement regardless of Myles Garrett's status. As Klatt noted, while quarterback remains an option, "they've got the chance to get the best player in the draft right there at No. 2."

With the NFL Scouting Combine weeks away and free agency opening next month, the picture remains seemingly fluid.

