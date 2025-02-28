Legendary NFL RB makes feelings clear on Shedeur Sanders stepping out of Deion Sanders' shadow

The NFL Draft is still a ways away but ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft raised more than a few eyebrows. That projection had Colorado's Shedeur Sanders slipping all the way to No. 7, falling to the quarterback-needy New York Jets.

In the build-up to the draft so far, most mock drafts had Sanders landing either with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, or, at the latest, with the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. Kiper's mock draft, however, became more than a talking point. Since then, debate has raged around why several analysts have Sanders falling out of the top 3-4 picks.

Amidst all the noise, former NFL MVP Marshall Faulk decided to step in and deliver a glowing endorsement of Sanders.

“I’ve been around Shedeur since he’s been a kid. I’ve watched what has happened. I’ve watched what he’s gone through. I watched him mature into the player that he is," Faulk said on the Rich Eisen Show.

"I’ve been around a lot of quarterbacks, couple of Hall of Famers. And Jim Harbaugh as well, who was my quarterback when I was a rookie. I know the demeanor of guys, not just who can play at this level, but who can be successful and get other guys to be great around him. And the kid has all the intangibles.

"I’m going to say it’s harder to have those intangibles when your father is a person of the caliber of Deion Sanders. It’s hard to step out of those shadows and be an individual, and he’s done that."

Las Vegas Raiders pivoting away from Shedeur Sanders plan

Alongside Miami's Cam Ward, Sanders has been seen as the top quarterback in this year's class. Ward is expected to be off the board with the top three picks, leaving Sanders to fall to one of the Giants or the Raiders, or another QB-needy team like the Jets down the board.

The Raiders, however, appear to be eyeing a move for Rams Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford. Minority owner Tom Brady reportedly had a chat with Stafford at a ski resort this week after the QB was given permission to seek a trade away from the franchise.

Brady has been somewhat of a mentor to Sanders but if the Raiders decide to go all-in on Stafford and give head coach Pete Carroll the opportunity to build a win-now roster, we could very well see Sanders land with the Jets as Aaron Rodgers' successor.

