Aaron Rodgers has played quite poorly this season and people have been quick to criticize him. Rodgers threw three interceptions in the loss to the Detroit Lions, as the Green Bay Packers were able to score just nine points in Week 9.

During his latest appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers talked about those interceptions and took the blame for them. However, in the process he also claimed that he doesn't care what the experts on TV say about him.

DAZN Canada @DAZN_CA



: @NFL | #NFLonDAZN Aaron Rodgers has now been intercepted TWICE at the goal line by the Lions Aaron Rodgers has now been intercepted TWICE at the goal line by the Lions 😳🎥: @NFL | #NFLonDAZN https://t.co/6WDL5gtQcV

Following Aaron Rodgers' comments, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy criticized Rodgers heavily. Here's what he said on SPEAK:

"I'm the expert he's talking about. I'm coming at you first of all, it was all love it was all cool, when we've taken shots at the young rookies you know. If they can't catch the ball or run the right routes, they can't be playing, they shouldn't be playing."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "Two of the interceptions weren't great throws.. I've thrown TD passes many times & I don't give a shit what any of these experts on TV have to say" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "Two of the interceptions weren't great throws.. I've thrown TD passes many times & I don't give a shit what any of these experts on TV have to say" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive https://t.co/RCaIXRbzMC

McCoy continued:

"Now the world can see you throwing picks, you can't blame everybody else right, and the last thing that I can't stand, because this guy's a real clown. Seriously though."

He concluded by saying:

"You're gonna dish it out you gotta take it. You're not playing well.... Now, what's the difference? What's the difference between him and a young rookie? What's the difference?"

If Rodgers wants his critics to stop talking about him, he needs to perform on the field. So far this season, that hasn't been the case. The Green Bay Packers are now 3-6 and could potentially miss the playoffs this season.

The Packers quarterback has a passer rating of 89.0 with 2,091 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in nine games this season.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will face another tough test in Week 10

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Lambeau Field in Week 10. After suffering five straight losses to teams that are much less dangerous than the Cowboys, this will be a very tough game for Green Bay.

The Cowboys are currently 6-2 and look like Super Bowl contenders. They are coming off a bye week and are fully charged up to take down the quarterback who has given them a lot of trouble over the years.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy showed some respect for his former QB, Aaron Rodgers 🤝



McCarthy will return to Lambeau to face his former team this Sunday at 4:25 PM ET on FOX Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy showed some respect for his former QB, Aaron Rodgers 🤝McCarthy will return to Lambeau to face his former team this Sunday at 4:25 PM ET on FOX https://t.co/Y2PiVoIB4T

As of now, the Cowboys are favored by -4.5 points. It will be interesting to see if Mike McCarthy will be able to get a win over Aaron Rodgers on his return to Lambeau Field.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit SPEAK and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes