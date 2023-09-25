Dak Prescott is getting all the blame for the Dallas Cowboys' upset loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The quarterback threw for just 249 yards with a touchdown and an interception, failing to orchestrate a high-flying passing offense with his team playing from behind all game.

The list of former players blaming Prescott for the loss now includes former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, who spoke about the Cowboys' loss on SPEAK at Fox Sports. McCoy thinks that Dallas' lack of confidence in their quarterback speaks volumes about their trust in him:

I'm blaming Dak Prescott. I blame him for the losses because I told you this - the defense, yeah, they're great, but one day they'll have a bad day, they're gonna have a slow start, it happens all the time in football. The offense was super conservative, they don't trust Dak Prescott. "We don't want you to throw the ball. We're down by two scores, we're gonna run it" because... they don't trust him. You don't trust him to throw the ball without making turnovers. You can't win like that.

Dak Prescott's late-game interception sealed Cowboys fate against Cardinals

Dak will get no sympathy from fans of the Dallas Cowboys after throwing an interception that sealed the team's fate against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The quarterback struggled against one of the worst teams in the league, and saw his team lose its undefeated status.

The Cowboys were double-digit favorites against the Cardinals, who are not contending for anything in 2023 and are firmly in the race for Caleb Williams out of USC. Still, there's no game that's won before it's played, and Dallas learned a tough lesson on Sunday.

Fans were criticizing Dak Prescott hard after the game, especially after the late interception. Once again, the Cowboys could not win a difficult game on the road, even if it was against the worst team in the league.

With a 2-1 record, the Cowboys are now looking at the top of the NFC East from the outside. They're tied with the Washington Commanders, but both teams should hope the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.