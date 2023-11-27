Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers suffered a devastating 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. They are now 4-7 on the season and are basically knocked out of playoff contention.

In a surprising turn of events, the Chargers' defense managed to stand still and made it difficult for the opposition's offense to score. Unfortunately, Herbert did not perform well.

Recently, LeSean McCoy blamed the Chargers' struggles on their quarterback. He mentioned how great quarterbacks find ways to win games for their teams, yet Justin Herbert often fails to do so.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what McCoy said:

"All this guy gives me is good hair right away. He doesn't give me no wins, he doesn't give me no comebacks. Look at that hair though... like a model. He does all that and gets to the game and then lose.

"Let's keep it real here, a guy like Jalen Hurts and he's a really good quarterback. Right? But what makes him special? I don't care how bad I'm playing, I'm gonna win this game.

"The game could be up or down, wherever it may be. We put the ball in our best players, that's why we pay you all the money, and then when you give us no results, you give me good hair movements, and that's it, we need to see more results."

Against the Baltimore Ravens, Herbert completed 29/44 of his throws for 217 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He had a poor passer rating of just 75.7, as the Ravens' defense made life tough for him.

However, the full blame for the Chargers' abysmal season cannot be on the quarterback. In 11 games this season, Herbert has thrown for 2,826 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a passer rating of 96.9.

Expand Tweet

Justin Herbert and the Chargers could have a new head coach next year

Justin Herbert: Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers

Following a disappointing performance in the Wildcard round of the playoffs last season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where the Chargers squandered a 27-point lead, the head coach, Brandon Staley, managed to keep his job.

However, considering the team's predicted failure to qualify for the playoffs this season, it is expected that Staley will be relieved of his duties.

It is widely believed that Staley has not been able to get the best out of Justin Herbert and the team's roster. If no changes are made, there will be little or no improvement, and it would be a wise decision to replace Staley with a new head coach, preferably one with an offensive mindset.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Speak and H/T Sportskeeda.