LeSean McCoy refuses to label Bill Belichick ‘greatest coach of all time’, puts Andy Reid ahead of Patriots legend

On the morning of January 11th, it was announced that Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots had mutually decided to part ways. The legendary head coach spent 24 seasons with the Patriots, in which he won six Super Bowls and had a record of 266-121 in the regular season.

Although many consider Belichick as the greatest head coach of all time, two-time Super Bowl-winning running back LeSean McCoy holds a different opinion. McCoy, who has won Super Bowls with both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, believes that Andy Reid is better than the Patriots legend and should be considered the greatest of all time.

McCoy said:

"I don't think he's the greatest coach of all time. I do not believe that right for you to be so great. You can't have a fall like that… how do you go from the top you just fall down to one of the worst teams in the league since Tom left?"

While talking about how Andy Reid is superior to Belichick, McCoy pointed out how the Kansas City Chiefs head coach has led teams successfully with different quarterbacks. He added:

"When Andy Reid got to Philadelphia, they were not a good team, he changed the whole program... Then he goes to the Chiefs and you see what there are now looking at the players he drafts right? These are like really, really, really good players. I don’t have time to name all the players but you know who they are, right? You look at Belichick and the guys that he drafted…”

LeSean McCoy played under Andy Reid in Philadelphia as well as in Kansas City and knows how great the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach is.

Although not everyone may agree with his opinion of Belichick, Reid is undoubtedly one of the greatest head coaches in the history of the league. If the Chiefs' head coach manages to win a few more Super Bowls in the future, some might put him above Belichick in the GOAT conversation.

Bill Belichick landing spots: Where should ex-Patriots HC go?

Now that Bill Belichick is a free agent, there will be multiple teams that will pursue him in the coming days. Currently, these teams have an opening for the head coaching job:

Carolina Panthers Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons Los Angeles Chargers New England Patriots Tennessee Titans Seattle Seahawks Las Vegas Raiders (Antonio Pierce interim HC)

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly shown interest in hiring Bill Belichick, and they do have a decent team that Belichick could potentially work with.

Additionally, there are rumors that the Falcons might trade for Justin Fields, and if they do, Belichick's brilliance could lead them to a division title next season.

Apart from the Falcons, the Los Angeles Chargers are another team that is a good landing spot for Belichick. They already have a star quarterback in Justin Herbert, and Belichick can massively improve their defense to compete in a stacked AFC.

