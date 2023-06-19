Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl-winning campaign where they were able to silence all of their critics. After losing Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, many doubted Mahomes, but the quarterback went on to win the second MVP award of his career.

Not only did the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, but they also defeated their biggest rivals on the path to glory. Mahomes was 0-3 against Joe Burrow before the AFC Championship Game of last season, but he was able to lead his team to a win against Burrow while playing on a bad ankle.

Recently, two-time Super Bowl winner LeSean McCoy was asked whether Burrow can dethrone the Chiefs QB as the best quarterback in the NFL next season. Unsurprisingly, McCoy ruled out the possibility of that and claimed the Bengals QB is not on Patrick Mahomes' level.

Here's what he said on Speak:

"Joe Burrow is playing very well right now. Let's leave it at that. I mean, it's like so much room from him and Mahomes. Joe is nice, obviously, we see them get busy but they ain't on Patrick Mahomes' level."

"Pat and em, they win games and they win championships. Yeah I mean but I get it somebody's second best I get that but let's just be respectful… Championship and MVPs is what I like to talk about and until you get one of those, you ain't coming for me."

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals will be as Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future and this is just the start of what will likely be an iconic rivalry.

Mahomes and Joe Burrow will go against each other in Week 17 of the upcoming NFL season, and it will be interesting to see which quarterback's team will come out on top.

Patrick Mahomes will be required to elevate players around him

Patrick Mahomes and Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Last season, Patrick Mahomes did not have a star receiver alongside him, but he was able to get the most out of his team. The story will be the same this year, as the Chiefs have made no notable additions to their roster.

They also lost free agents Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, but Mahomes will be hoping that Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross can fill those roles. Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Kadarius Toney will almost certainly play a huge role in the Chiefs' offense next season, and the Mahomescould win another MVP award.

