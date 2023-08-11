LeSean McCoy invoked Aaron Donald to pour cold water on the theory that Micah Parsons could lead the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl. The Cowboys have been let down in playoffs in the past few seasons by their offense.

Dak Prescott, especially last season, gave away costly interceptions and failed to make the throws when needed. His training camp has not gone too well either with teammates verbally jousting with him and some more high-profile interceptions.

All of that has caused many Cowboys faithful to believe that a defense based game can win them the championship. The cornerstone of the defense is expected to be Micah Parsons. But as LeSean McCoy pointed out, someone like Aaron Donald never won a ring until he got the right support from the offense.

"I've got to say no [to the idea of Micah Parsons leading the Cowboys to a Super Bowl]. I mean, nowadays you need some help. Even Aaron Donald needed some help."

The Los Angeles Rams' defensive star has won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and is one of the greatest defenders of all time. But to win a Super Bowl, the team had to get in Matthew Stafford so that he could lead the team to points on offense.

LeSean McCoy also rattled the names of the last four Super Bowl winners and their quarterbacks, which included the like of Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. It clearly pointed to a league where one cannot do without an elite quarterback.

"Nowadays you need some offense, nowadays you need a quarterback. If you look at the last three or four championships. You got Brady, you got Matthew Stafford, and you have Pat Mahomes twice. So yes, I think you need some defense. And if you have a solid offense, you have a guy like Micah Parsons that's the championship DNA. Yeah, but by itself is going to be really tough."

LeSean McCoy's Micah Parsons-Aaron Donald theory has no contradictions going back to Super Bowl 50

LeSean McCoy's idea that a defender like Aaron Donald or Micah Parsons alone cannot win the Super Bowl is proved correct by all recent championship games results. Since Super Bowl 50, Tom Brady has won three rings, Patrick Mahomes two, and Matthew Stafford and Nick Foles have one each. Each of those wins were offense driven.

The World Is Yours 🌎 @BigKason92 Cowboys Haters & Dak Haters will name a list of QB’s who so called have accomplished more than Dak but ever since Dak entered the NFL only 4 QB’s have been Super Bowl Champions



Brady - 3

Mahomes - 2

Foles - 1

Stafford- 1



Somebodies lying about something 🥱

The last time the defense carried a team to victory was in Super Bowl 50, when a clearly past-it Peyton Manning was only a game manager as Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware dominated on defense to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Mile High.