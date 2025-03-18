LeSean McCoy urges Cowboys to find Dak Prescott’s replacement in 2025 NFL Draft

Dak Prescott agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2024 season. He appeared in just eight games, however, as he suffered a hamstring injury that ended his season prematurely.

The Cowboys were just 3-5 in those games as the three-time Pro Bowler threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 64.7% of his pass attempts while adding 54 rushing yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.

LeSean McCoy recently made the case that Dallas should look to draft his replacement. Speaking on FS1's "The Facility," the six-time Pro Bowler said:

"Let me ask you this question now. The last few times the Cowboys been to the playoffs, who's fault has it been, why they lose? So Dak's the issue why they lose … Just give me one reason and not stand to ownership, because that's the easy way out, give me one reason other than ownership why they be losing.

"Sometimes, in drafts, you can't really tell who's really that talented or who's not that talented. Because sometimes they look good ... But I look at the last two quarterbacks for the Cowboys that were franchise quarterbacks."

He then continued:

"One guy's name was Tony Romo … and he was pretty good. If you give Tony Romo some of the teams that Dak had, the nine All-Pros, things might've been a little different … And as you look at the rosters, you need to have depth.

"So maybe you're not going there trying to get a franchise quarterback, but maybe you draft somebody that could potentially be a franchise quarterback."

McCoy brought up how Brock Purdy was not expected to amount to much, yet overtook third-overall pick Trey Lance as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. It is unclear if the Cowboys will look to target a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Will Grier is the only other quarterback currently on their roster.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer discusses relationship with Dak Prescott

Brian Schottenheimer was promoted to become the 10th coach in Dallas Cowboys' franchise history in January. He discussed his relationship with Dak Prescott at the 2025 NFL Draft Combine last month, saying:

"Yeah, honestly, it's been more about life, he and I love one another. We care about one another just like I do all the guys ... Dak and I talk about being dads and fatherhood, and there's been a little bit of just fun talk about skiing.

"But you know, at this time of year, we're not focused on that. We're focused on other things, and his rehab being one of them, he's kicking a*s. He's doing great and he's a special man."

Prescott had the best season of his nine-year NFL career in Schottenheimer's first season as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. He finished with 4,516 passing yards, 36 touchdowns with just nine interceptions while completing 69.5% of his pass attempts. He also added 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries.

Prescott led the league in passing touchdowns while ranking third in passing yards. He earned second-team All-Pro honors and finished as the MVP runner-up

