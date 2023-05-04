The 2023 New York Jets are looking more and more like a reunion of former Packers, led by none other than Aaron Rodgers.

The saga began when the Jets, hoping to end their record-breaking playoff drought, hired former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Around the same time, Rodgers requested a trade and one of his premier targets, Allen Lazard, joined Gang Green.

Now, it has emerged that another one of Rodgers' favorite pass-catchers, Randall Cobb, will also be rejoining him in East Rutherford for a year, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, this may pose a significant problem for the Jets front office, according to SPEAK host Emmanuel Acho.

He expressed his concerns on Wednesday, while his co-host, LeSean McCoy, argued that the Jets should do whatever it takes to make Rodgers feel comfortable and fulfill his requirements in order to build a title-caliber squad.

A player like that. And he's the one who's gonna take you over the top you got to make him feel comfortable. You got to his requirements, his needs, you try to fulfill it as much as possible. Now, I do think that I mean, it is a little crazy though. Like Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb like you bring them guys over. As a front office, as a Head Coach, as a GM, I don't feel like I made my team better by getting these wide receivers. Let's be honest.

However, he did have a warning for Jets executives:

My thing is I understand you bringing in certain players but it got to be certain caliber guys… As the Jets don't get like the Packers. Don't get start getting bullied. Packers get bullied for years. The Jets don't just start getting bullied. Come on now.

How long Randall Cobb been with Aaron Rodgers at the Packers?

After three seasons at Kentucky, Randall Cobb was selected 64th overall by the Green Bay Packers in 2011. In his rookie season, he was mostly used on special teams and did not have much of a connection with Aaron Rodgers.

However, Cobb saw more starting time alongside Rodgers in his second season, catching 80 passes from him, including 8 touchdowns.

After Donald Driver and Greg Jennings left the team ahead of the 2013 season, Cobb was expected to become a prime option for Rodgers but suffered an injury in Week 6. He bounced back the following year, posting career-high numbers and making his only Pro Bowl so far, alongside Rodgers and Jordy Nelson.

The two continued to be a prolific tandem until 2018, after which Cobb left for the Dallas Cowboys. He was traded back to Green Bay in 2021 largely at Rodgers' request but played a limited role in his second stint with the team. He will now reunite with his QB to form a formidable air game alongside former teammate Lazard and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

