“Let’s celebrate this black woman” - 2x Super Bowl champion lauds Myles Garrett’s agent Nicole Lynn for $160,000,000 contract extension

Myles Garrett was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Over the years, the defensive back has proven his worth, winning the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and being named to the first-team All-Pro four times.

According to reports, the Browns and Garrett have agreed to a record-breaking contract extension on Sunday. NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news, revealing that the new contract averages $40 million annually, including $123.5 million guaranteed. The deal makes Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

"From trade to truce to beyond: the Browns and Myles Garrett reached agreement today on a record contract extension that averages $40 milion per year and include $123.5 million in guaranteed money and now makes him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history, sources tell ESPN," Schefter tweeted.

The deal was finalized by Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, who also represents Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. While Garrett received praise for the new extension, former two-time Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland congratulated Lynn. He heaped praise on the agent, saying that she is changing the game for women in her field.

"Also congrats to Nicole Lynn. Let's celebrate this black woman who continues to take the agent game to a new level," McFarland tweeted on Sunday.

Nicole Lynn explains why Myles Garrett changed his mind about leaving the team

The Cleveland Browns had a disappointing 3-14 campaign last season. Myles Garrett recorded 47 tackles and 14 sacks but he was not happy with the trajectory of the franchise and requested a trade on Feb. 3.

Just over a month after the request, Garrett signed a record-breaking deal to stay with the team. His agent, Nicole Lynn, explained why he had a change of heart. According to an article by Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot on Sunday, Garrett wanted to get the deal done quickly and help the Browns recruit in free agency to create a playoff-caliber team.

"Andrew Berry and I spent the last 36 hours getting the deal done, bascially," Lynn said. "Myles had a change of heart and he's excited to go from Cleveland to Canton and chase a championship in Ohio.

"When he made that decision, he said, 'I want to get this done before free agency so I can start recruiting free agents, so I can help the team.' And I said Alright, we have 24 hours to get this done."

The new four-year extension seals Garrett with Cleveland through 2030. He will look to help the franchise turn its fortunes and become a strong contender for a Super Bowl championship in the upcoming season.

