"Let's just stop the noise" - NFL analyst believes Colin Kaepernick deserves a chance in the league

By now, most if not all know about Colin Kaepernick's journey since he last played in the NFL in January 2017. The former starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers kneeled during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL preseason in protest of police brutality.

Kaepernick has not played since January 2017 and even filed a grievance against the NFL in October 2017 alleging collusion to keep him "blackballed" out of the league. Despite a settlement occurring in 2019, he has not yet been given another chance to play in the league.

NFL analyst and former receiver Keyshawn Johnson recently spoke about Colin Kaepernick deserving another shot at playing quarterback in the NFL. He said on "Keyshawn, JWill and Max":

"Yeah, I think it's different now. I honestly think it'll be a little bit different. I know we've said this before in the past, but I think with everything we've dealt with over the last several years, it's kind of there. It's not the same as it was when he [Colin Kaepernick] first wanted to make that comeback."

Johnson added:

"I think the noise has quieted down a little bit. People are a little more optimistic, so to speak. You see, coach Harbaugh invited him to speak to the Michigan team and be a part of their practice. Several years ago, that would not have been the case."

He further believes that he has seen enough to know that the player affectionately known as "Kap" can make the throws to play quarterback in the NFL:

"So now you can tell that coach Harbaugh is even stepping up to the plate to open up the door to let everybody know that this kid can still play. I don't want to call him a kid. But this player can still play and get things done."

Johnson concluded:

"I think he can still play (after) watching him zip the ball around on the field. I know those are only are little clips and highlights. But I can tell (you) that he can play in the NFL. Let's just stop the noise."

Kaepernick was recently invited to speak to the Michigan Wolverines Football Team by their head coach Jim Harbaugh. Coach Harbaugh was also the 34-year-old's head coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/colin-kae… Colin Kaepernick throws during halftime workout at Michigan spring game, awaits "door to open" for NFL return Colin Kaepernick throws during halftime workout at Michigan spring game, awaits "door to open" for NFL returnnfl.com/news/colin-kae… https://t.co/9LHo1XSgja

Days ago, Michigan held its annual spring game, and the former 49ers quarterback displayed his passing skills to NFL scouts during halftime of the event. Colin Kaepernick said the following about his halftime display:

"We still get (the chance to get) out there and sling it...getting out here for the exhibition was to show that I can still do it. It's one of the questions my agent keeps getting, so we want to make sure we can come out and show everyone I can still play and that I can still throw it."

Will Colin Kaepernick play in the NFL next season?

Colin Kapernick (#7) during his time with the San Franciso 49ers.

In the NFL, the quarterback is considered the most important position. The signal caller is responsible for not just making the requisite throws but also calling the plays.

Colin Kaepernick was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. During his tenure with the team, he earned a 4-2 playoff record and led the team to play in Super Bowl XLVII against the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite losing that game by a score of 34-31, Kaepernick demonstrated that he was more than capable of leading the team to a championship.

The quarterback also holds a few NFL records. This includes having the most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback with 181 and the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a postseason with 264.

Kap has also shown his ability to distribute the ball through the air by throwing for 12,271 passing yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

It remains unclear if NFL owners will give the former signal caller another chance. However, the past has shown us that Colin Kaepernick at least deserves a shot at playing for a team that wants to compete.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra