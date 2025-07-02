“Let’s roll the dice”: Albert Breer breaks down Steelers’ mindset behind Jalen Ramsey trade

Jalen Ramsey spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. After last season's 8-9 record, they decided to mutually part ways, opening trade doors for the cornerback. On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to acquire Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith via a trade. They gave up safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to the Dolphins.
Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are known for having one of the best defenses in the league. With the addition of Jalen Ramsey, it looks like the team is looking to further elevate their defense ahead of the 2025 season.
On Tuesday, NFL analyst Albert Breer made an appearance on the Colin Cowherd show. He shared his perspective on the Steelers' acquiring the 7x Pro Bowl cornerback.
"So here's what I think it is... They've got this incredible record with Mike Tomlin of being plus .500 over the 17 years running and it just hasn't equaled playoff success over the last seven or eight years," Breer said. "So you're knocking on this glass ceiling and how do you break through? And I think that's really why they decided to hit reset at quarterback..."
"They feel like Ramsey is a better player than Minkah Fitzpatrick... And maybe those guys have less shelf life, like maybe those guys only have two or three years left rather than five or six years. But where they are right now, it was either do this, tread water at 9-10 wins, or reset. And I think they look at it as we weren't goigin to break though that 9, 10, 11 win ceiling with the group that we had. So let's roll the dice." (TS-0:45)
Jalen Ramsey is not the only big move the Steelers made this offseason. They acquired 4x NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal to serve as the starting quarterback. The Steelers also acquired wide receiver DK Metcalf on a five-year deal worth $150 million.
Ravens star Marlon Humphrey shares his thoughts on the Jalen Ramsey trade
After Jalen Ramsey was traded to the Steelers, Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey spoke about his new rival in the AFC South. Humphrey has been playing for the Ravens since 2017.
On X, the 4x Pro Bowler shared an eight-word message talking about Jalen Ramsey.
"Everybody wants to come to the AFC North," Humphrey wrote.
The AFC North division includes the Steelers, the Ravens, the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals. It remains to be seen which team emerges as the division champion this upcoming season.
