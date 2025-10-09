  • home icon
  "Let's see if he owns his mistake": Jason Whitlock calls out RGIII as ex-Browns QB deletes video of defending LSU WR Kyren Lacy

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 09, 2025 23:38 GMT
Kyren Lacy - Jason Whitlock - Robert Griffin III

Kyren Lacy was at the center of controversy once again this week amid an ongoing litigation. The attorney of the late LSU wide receiver released a video early in the week, claiming his innocence in the December 2024 car crash that led to the death of 78-year-old Herman Hall.

This led to media members, including Robert Griffin III, widely commenting on the innocence of Lacy, who subsequently committed suicide on television and social media. However, another video evidence provided by the Louisiana State Police outrightly countered the claim.

The new revelation has led to RGIII deleting the video he made on Kyren Lacy’s innocence earlier in the week on social media. However, his action hasn't gone without retribution as he was called out by Jason Whitlock on X. Whitlock quoted the post before it was deleted.

“Jocks cosplaying as journalists. Ya hate to see it. The road to hell is paved with the good intentions of the uninformed,” Whitlock wrote.

Whitlock would go on to call attention to the post once again after it was deleted by RGIII.

“RG3 deleted his Kyren Lacey video. Let's see if he owns his mistake,” Whitlock wrote.
Robert Griffin III wasn’t the only media member involved in commenting about Lacy’s innocence after his attorney presented the initial video. Other notable names include Ryan Clark, Pat McAfee, Scott Van Pelt and a host of others.

Ryan Clark apologizes for comments on Kyren Lacy's innocence

On Thursday, Ryan Clark issued an apology and retracted statements he made regarding the innocence of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy following the conclusion of Monday Night Football. The analyst made the bold move during his appearance on “First Take.”

“Two lives have been lost. Herman Hall, a man who spent his life in service of others, and Kyren Lacy, a young man I wish I could tell how much he had to live for. My heart absolutely breaks for both of them, their families and their loved ones,” Clark said.
“In full transparency, I knew Kyren Lacy personally. But nothing matters to me more than the truth. I always strive to do my best to mix authenticity with the most complete and up-to-date information available. I failed to do that Monday night based on the subsequent evidence that has been released by the Louisiana State Police Department.

Pat McAfee, Scott Van Pelt and a host of media personalities have offered their public apology on the situation. Lacy was projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft following his astonishing tenure at LSU, but died of apparent suicide less than two weeks before the draft.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
