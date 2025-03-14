DeMarcus Lawrence spent 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s out. The veteran pass rusher just signed a three-year, $32.5M deal with the Seattle Seahawks and pulled no punches when opening up about why he left.

While speaking about his fresh start, DeMarcus Lawrence made it clear that he still considers Dallas home and will always have ties there. But when it came to winning, he said he didn’t believe a Super Bowl was in the Cowboys’ future.

That statement didn’t sit well with his former teammate Micah Parsons, who fired back. Parsons saw it as bitterness and frustration, dismissing Lawrence’s comments as nothing more than a cheap shot. Multiple Cowboys players were also reportedly upset, adding more fuel to the situation.

That’s when Dez Bryant jumped in. The former Cowboys receiver wasn’t buying the outrage and called for some reality on Thursday.

“How did he take jabs at the boys whenever they're not in a position to win? We all love the Cowboys... but let's stop being delusional,” he posted on X.

DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t stay quiet either. He clapped back at Parsons, suggesting that instead of worrying about social media, he should focus on winning. The defensive end's departure comes after missing 13 games last season due to a Lisfranc injury, as he watched the Cowboys stumble to a 7-10 finish – one that led to a coaching change.

Now, DeMarcus Lawrence is in Seattle, ready for a fresh start, while Dallas is left dealing with the fallout.

Another wasted Cowboys legend – Dez Bryant isn’t letting this one slide

Zack Martin is hanging up his cleats, and Cowboys fans are feeling some type of way about it. The nine-time All-Pro dominated the trenches for 11 seasons, but he’s walking away without a single NFC Championship appearance, let alone a Super Bowl ring. And Dez Bryant’s not letting that slide.

Former Cowboys wideout took a not-so-subtle jab at Jason Garrett, the head coach during Zack Martin’s early years and also during Bryant's Cowboys career. While Bryant didn’t spell it out, his message was loud and clear – yet another generational talent’s prime was wasted in Dallas.

Bryant seemed to co-sign the idea that some of his former teammates could have had different careers under better circumstances. His response? A simple laughing emoji and a gif of Garrett. While cryptic, the timing of his tweet, amid discussions about Martin’s retirement, only fueled the conversation about the Cowboys "wasting" elite talent.

Fans didn’t hold back either, flooding social media with takes about how the Cowboys failed not just Martin, but also players like Tony Romo, Jason Witten, and DeMarcus Ware.

Dallas has been stacked with elite talent for decades, but their last NFC Championship trip? 1995. That Super Bowl-winning season is collecting dust while another Hall of Famer walks away empty-handed. The Cowboys might have regular-season glitz, but the playoff gold is still out of reach.

