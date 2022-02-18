"Like Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson!" - Von Miller confirms he'll be back with Aaron Donald in L.A.

Can the Los Angeles Rams 'run it back' with Aaron Donald and Von Miller? Winning back-to-back championships is difficult in any sport, especially the National Football League, where a full regular and postseason is quite taxing.

But the Rams are already thinking ahead, hoping to keep their squad together heading into the 2022 NFL season.

After Wednesday's Super Bowl parade, which saw the players and coaches thoroughly enjoy themselves, Von Miller declared that he and Aaron Donald would both be returning to the team next season.

He then compared them to some iconic duos who have also made their mark in Hollywood.

"Like Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson!"

He also apparently compared the two to Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant as well, another iconic duo, during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers.

When he was asked by TMZ Sports about his possible return to the Los Angeles Rams, he said that he would like to, as long as Miller did. So, it's clear that Donald will put off retirement consideration if he gets to play with Von Miller again in 2022.

Could Von Miller and Aaron Donald return to Rams next season?

Aaron Donald is a three-time "Defensive Player of the Year" award winner. This leaves no doubt that he has consistently been one of the best defensive players in the league throughout his career.

At the trade deadline this past season, the Rams traded for linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos and together they made each other even better.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Von Miller & Aaron Donald both have 2.0 sacks so far tonight. It's the 2nd time a pair of teammates both recorded 2 full sacks in a Super Bowl since sacks became official in 1982.



The other instance was in Super Bowl 50, when Von Miller & DeMarcus Ware did so for the Broncos. Von Miller & Aaron Donald both have 2.0 sacks so far tonight. It's the 2nd time a pair of teammates both recorded 2 full sacks in a Super Bowl since sacks became official in 1982.The other instance was in Super Bowl 50, when Von Miller & DeMarcus Ware did so for the Broncos. https://t.co/IIiayZHUYq

Shortly before Super Bowl LVI on Sunday evening, news broke from NBC's Rodney Harrison, who had a sit-down with Aaron Donald prior to the big game. It became known that the 30-year-old could retire if he won the Super Bowl.

While it was shocking news for everyone to hear, everyone must now wait to see if it actually happens.

Now, he said that if Von Miller, who is a free agent heading into the 2022 NFL season, is re-signed, he will return. There will no doubt need to be some shifting of financial aspects heading into the 2022 NFL season.

The team has severe salary cap issues and there will need to be renegotiating of several current contracts.

Odell Beckham Jr. is also in need of a new contract along with Miller, if that's the direction that both players and the organization wish to go in.

