"He's the sweetest guy": Lil Dicky makes a playful confession about wanting to date Travis Kelce

By the end of last year, Travis Kelce had become a household name globally. As people got to know more about his dating pop icon Taylor Swift, they became increasingly intrigued by Kelce. Now, comedian and rapper Lil Dicky has his own take on the tight end, and what makes him so popular with the majority of Swifties.

Three-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce was joined by Lil Dicky on his weekly "New Heights" podcast, which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. As background, Lil Dicky previously spoke on Amazon Prime’s "TNF the shop," and said that he would date Travis Kelce if he were a woman.

On "New Heights," Jason Kelce didn't waste time bringing this up. Lil Dicky explained:

“Like, we were very early with you and Taylor. And they were like... I don't know if they were talking about [it] or how they like cut to her. They were talking about just the idea of you and her.

“And I was just like, I totally get it. I was like, if I were a woman, he's exactly who I [would have dated]. First off, he's the best of all time at his position. He is the seemingly the nicest, sweetest, like kind of the funniest, like most like classically cool guy in high school vibe.” (From 1:11:12)

Travis Kelce's dating history

After joining the NFL, Travis Kelce’s first foray into the public eye about his relationships came through the reality show, "Catching Kelce." This aired in 2016 and participant Maya Benberry won, and thus dated the nine-time Pro Bowler. However, this relationship did not last long and ended within a few months.

Kelce then had a long-term relationship with sports journalist Kayla Nicole. It was an on-and-off type of relationship that lasted five years until 2022.

During the early stages of 2023, there were rumors of Kelce dating actress Zuri Hall, but these reports were never confirmed.

From July onward, the rumors of Kelce dating Taylor Swift picked up momentum. She was seen at Chiefs games and he attended her concerts, and by late September, their relationship had been confirmed. Since then, they have gone from strength to strength.