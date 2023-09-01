'Lil Wayne doing community service': Ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown's latest single gets trashed by fans

Antonio Brown's newest single featuring rapper 'Lil Wayne was released on Friday morning. The single entitled "Shoulder Pads" has been hyped up by the former NFL wide receiver for a few months. As has been his newest album "Stoic." Now that the music has been released, it's receiving mixed reviews from fans.

Fans on Twitter, now known as X, gave nothing but praise for 'Lil Wayne. With some saying that his verse in the song brings back some memories of his original music. A sound and style that they haven't heard in a while from the rapper.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The praise for 'Lil Wayne however is lost through the negative comments for Antonio Brown. As a few people said, his talent was lost in a terrible soing from the former wide receiver. One social media user even went as far as to say that the rapper was doing 'community service' for working with Brown.

Antonio Brown first mentioned his collaboration with 'Lil Wayne back in March when he appeared at the "Rolling Loud" music festival in Miami, Florida. Now nearly six months later the music has finally been released.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Is Antonio Brown trying to fix his relationship with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

It's no secret that Antonio Brown's tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers came to a hasty end. At the end of the 2018 NFL season, Brown reportedly was mad at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin. He allegedly took a football and spiked in on the field and walked off. In 2019, the Steelers traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders where his outrageous attitude and outbursts continued.

Expand Tweet

In the years since, Brown's attitude toward the organization that drafted him has been irate. Years later however, it now seems that the former NFL wide receiver may be showing remorse for his actions. Earlier this week, he took to social media to show love for his former Steelers teammates and head coach.

He said it was 'water under the bridge' and went on to show love to Roethlisberger, Ryan Clark and Tomlin. His post also stated that anything that he or anyone else said in the years since is in the past, essentially saying that all is forgiven.

While that sentiment is welcomed, the former wide receiver was the one that intiated the argument. Whether his former teammates and coaches accept his apology is unclear.