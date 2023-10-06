The undefeated (4-0) San Francisco 49ers will host the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday night during primetime.

Viewed as potential NFC contenders, both teams made the playoffs last season.

Many believe this to be the game of the week, which is a good measuring stick for each team to see how good it is.

On Undisputed, the crew featuring Skip Bayless, Lil Wayne, Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson discussed the big game.

Talking about both teams' defenses, Wayne said that the Cowboys are nowhere close to the 49ers defense.

"The 49ers just came off the win against the Cardinals, and Cardinals beat Cowboys. And this defense is nowhere near, nowhere near the 49ers. Number 11 is all you have. You say you have the best pass rush but ain't even rushing. Ya'll think Christian McCaffery is on defense or something," Wayne said.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the San Francisco 49ers have to get through them to to reach the Super Bowl

Jerry Jones during the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game

Ahead of their Sunday Night Football showdown, Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones was confident about the matchup. Making an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that while the 49ers are most likely the team to win the Super Bowl, they will have to get past them twice during their quest.

"They are probably right now the most likely team to win the Super Bowl. But in order for them to get there, they've got to go by us, hopefully, two times, if that's the way it falls in the playoffs, and we're in the playoffs, of course. The bottom line is, you're playing the best."

Jones received backlash for his remarks because the 49ers are believed to be much better than the Cowboys.

The 49ers have also handed Dallas their last two playoff losses.

While Jones aimed to hype his team up and give them confidence heading into their big primetime game, it's a little out of pocket to hear that, given the 49ers knocked them out of the playoffs in their last two appearances.

Watch Sunday night's matchup between the two NFC contenders to see who comes out on top.

