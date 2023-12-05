Lil Wayne is already declaring himself available for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in 2025. He wants the privilege of headlining the intermission because the game will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, his hometown.

The hip-hop artist revealed his wish during his recent appearance on Apple Music’s “Young Money Radio” program with Tyga. The conversation came out after they gave props to Usher’s Las Vegas residency.

Lil Wayne wants an iconic homecoming for Super Bowl LIX

With Usher headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada this season, Lil Wayne wants the same spotlight when the NFL’s biggest game returns to The Big Easy. He shared with Tyga:

“Super Bowl in New Orleans coming up too… I was just letting them know I’m from New Orleans… I was born there, so you know, just letting them know. Not sure that they knew that I am from New Orleans.”

Wayne's mother gave birth to him when she was 19, and he grew up in New Orleans’ Hollygrove neighborhood. He also attended Lafayette Elementary School in the gifted program before attending Eleanor McMain Secondary School.

He also studied at Marion Abramson Senior High School before dropping out to focus on his music. His decision paid off as he became one of the most influential artists in the 21st century. His albums have constantly topped the charts and are certified gold or platinum.

Lil Wayne’s 2008 album, Tha Carter III, got an eight-time platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America and double platinum from Music Canada.

Aside from his music and his business ventures, he is also a regular panelist in the Fox Sports debate show "Undisputed."

Are the stars lining up for a Lil Wayne Super Bowl LIX halftime show?

The National Football League initially selected New Orleans as Super Bowl LVIII’s host city in May 2018. Back then, the game’s tentative date was February 4, 2024.

But with the league expanding to a 17-game regular season starting in 2021, the game was moved one week later to February 11. However, that date will coincide with the city’s 2024 Mardi Gras celebration. Therefore, the league chose Las Vegas to host this season’s Super Bowl.

If the extra game didn’t push through, the game would still be played on Caesars Superdome with Usher as the halftime show headliner. However, New Orleans will host next year because Mardi Gras 2025 will be in March. It will be the eighth Super Bowl in the city, the last happening in 2013.

Circumstances might be lining up for Lil Wayne to rock the stage in the city where he grew up. Will the organizers heed his request and make the call?