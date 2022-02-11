Lil Wayne reportedly believes media used him to set Odell Beckham Jr. up in New York

Odell Beckham Jr. is about to play in the biggest game of his career. It’s been a long journey from New York to Cleveland to Los Angeles, but Beckham now has a chance to cement his NFL legacy while wearing a Rams jersey. The usual narrative for the talented wide receiver centers around drama, ego, and the theme of taking flight when things get tough. Despite this, Beckam’s arrival to the Los Angeles Rams gave him a career renaissance with a Super Bowl berth as the cherry on top.

Skip Bayless on his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, divulged a different and interesting narrative regarding Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with New York Giants. The story involves none other than rapper Lil Wayne, who provided his take on Beckham’s breakup with the Giants.

Lil Wayne feels partly responsible for the Giants trading Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns

In the clip, Skip Bayless contacted Josina Anderson (former ESPN NFL reporter) for her perspective on the Lil Wayne and Odell Beckham Jr. interview. Bayless went on to read an account of Lil Wayne’s side of the story.

“To this day, Lil Wayne blames himself for Odell's ultimate demise in New York with the Giants. You remember what happened? An interview conducted by Josina Anderson, and I called Josina and asked her for her view of what happened. Wayne was upset because Wayne thought that he was sort of lured under the false pretense that only he was going to be interviewed. And he showed up at a restaurant that I think it'd been closed down just for this interview for the afternoon in New York City and was shocked to find Odell's here. 'Oh, so it's both of us.' Yes.

Wayne then claimed to me that Odell came to the interview only because he was sold that Wayne is going to be there: Odell [is a] big fan of Wayne. So they end up sitting side-by-side sort of riffing off each other. The interview that airs has nothing about Wayne and his life and times or his new album or whatever the interview subject was supposed to be – according to Wayne. And bits and pieces of their back and forth, which became very incriminating to Odell such as, ‘Oh, I miss Miami where Wayne was living.’

He's living out here in LA now, but he was living in Miami. So they're going back and forth, and Odell said, 'Man, do I miss the sunshine in Miami, especially in the winter time.' And it came across in the way the interview was edited, according to Wayne, that Odell wanted out of New York when, in fact, according to Wayne, he did not want out of New York, but that was the beginning of the end."

Beckham played 5 years with the Giants, who drafted him number 12 overall in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. After the trade to the Browns, he played for Cleveland for 2.5 seasons. In the second half of the 2021 season, Beckham went to play for the Los Angeles Rams when the Browns released him from the roster, and the Rams signed him to a one-year deal. With the Rams, Beckham played 8 games and had 27 receptions for 305 yards with 5 touchdown catches. In the playoffs, Beckham had 19 receptions for 236 yards and 1 touchdown catch in 3 games.

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Edited by Windy Goodloe