Lil Wayne goes all-out with F-bomb-laced compliment for Dak Prescott after Cowboys' 43-20 triumph over Rams

Rapper Lil Wayne had an f-bomb-laced compliment for Dak Prescott following the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys hosted the Rams on Sunday afternoon, in a game that Dallas was favored by 6.5 points. Yet, the Cowboys started off hot and never looked back.

The team led 17-3 after the first quarter and never took their foot off the gas. The Cowboys went out and cruised to a 43-20 win over the Rams to improve to 5-2 on the season.

After the win, Lil Wayne took to X to praise Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys for their win.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Dak I FUX W YOU 4EVER BRUDDA!!!!!"

In the win over the Rams, Dak Prescott went 25-for-31 for 304 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. It was a great game for the player, who said the Cowboys fed off the energy from the home crowd.

"Playing here in a great environment, the fans, wonderful atmosphere — the place you're used to playing at — and playing indoors, a lot of that plays into getting off to an early start. That game was huge for us. That streak is just the mentality of these guys. That's something that we set our mind to. We're trying to work for something and the last thing we wanna do is let someone come into our house and take that from us."

The victory extended the Dallas Cowboys win streak to two and rapper Lil Wayne was pumped to see his team play at a high level.

Dallas Cowboys set for matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys will now go on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week 9.

They will be playing the Eagles for the first time this season in a pivotal game for the NFC East. Philadelphia leads the division with a 7-1 record, while the Cowboys are second at 5-2.

Heading into the game, Dallas is a three-point underdog, but the Cowboys have a lot of confidence in themselves after their blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Dallas will then host the New York Giants as the Cowboys will play back-to-back divisional games.

Poll : Were you impressed with Dak Prescott's performance in Week 8? Yes No 0 votes