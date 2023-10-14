Lil Wayne throws shade at Micah Parsons, claims he got “exposed” in Cowboys loss to 49ers

Lil Wayne had his take on Micah Parsons' showing for the Cowboys against the 49ers in last week's 42-10 blowout loss against Dallas. Appearing on Undisputed, whose new introduction song he was involved in, he said that San Francisco exposed the star defender and he did not like that.

He acknowledged that the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the league right now. But he also added that it did not take that matchup for the Dallas Cowboys to get exposed. As Lil Wayne rightly pointed out, they lost the game against the Arizona Cardinals, which they were widely expected to win.

He criticized the run defense saying,

"The 49ers are showing they are the most dominating team, and they exposed the Cowboys at the same time, even the Cardinals exposed the Cowboys with the run game."

He also implied that the Cowboys are pretenders as they were exposed by a top team like 49ers on all levels. He said that while the Cardinals attacked through their rushing offense, San Francisco attacked in both passing and running and Dallas had no answers for that. Lil Wayne added,

"And it showed that the Cowboys coming against the real contenders like 49ers, it's going to be more than just the running game that got exposed and they really exposed Micah Parsons."

Lil Wayne makes it clear that he has nothing against Micah Parsons

Lil Wayne went on to add that it gave him no pleasure to speak against Micah Parsons. But he highlighted that the Cowboys defensive star made no impact on the game. He was particularly scathing of the way the 49ers did not try to go around him, but attacked him, and the pass rusher had no answer. The rap legend added,

"I ain't like that. It wasn't like there's no. 11, let's take it away, no instead they said where's no. 11 and brought it straight to you and it was almost like Micah couldn't handle that."

Lil Wayne is not wrong in saying so as Micah Parsons did not have a single sack or tackle for a loss on Brock Purdy. Even when the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the 49ers, someone like T.J. Watt held up their end of the bargain and forced fumbles and recorded sacks.

The Cowboys star has yet to record a single sack against the 49ers in the playoffs. It is an itch he needs to scratch soon if the Cowboys are to make it to the Super Bowl.